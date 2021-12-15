CBLOL 2022: paiN reveals line-up with Dynquedo and Wizer

THE paiN revealed his line-up for the next season of CBLOL. In an almost total makeover, the team will feature the arrival of the South Korean Wizer to the top, Dynquedo in the mid and bot lane composed by the ADC Wheat and support Damage

Of all 2021 players, only the jungler Cariok remained on the team. The organization did not talk about the coaching staff, but it is expected that the coaches Dionray and Xero remain for 2022.

Wizer arrives to replace Robot, while Dynquedo will replace the mid laner Tinowns. The two players have left paiN Gaming, and rumor has it that they may be LOUD’s new reinforcements.

The Trigo e Damage bot lane will replace brTT, which announced a career break, and Luci, who left paiN Gaming and joined All Knights, the LLA team.

New reinforcements from paiN Gaming

Wizer

paiN Gaming will be the second team of the South Korean Wizer, who has two spells with KabuM. In the first of them, he played with Dynquedo, who will again be his teammate, and on that occasion he reached the semifinals of CBLOL 2019 (2nd split).

The top laner also played the entire year of 2021 for KaBuM, but did not have good results and the ninjas finished in sixth and seventh position, respectively.

Dynquedo

Dynquedo is one of the best mid laners in Brazil. The player started to gain notoriety in Operation Kino, but went on to win his first CBLOL by KaBuM, in 2018. That year the team was champion of both splits in the tournament, and represented Brazil in MSI and Worlds, the world of LoL.

Since then he has not been able to win other editions of CBLOL and has accumulated tickets for Havan and Pro Gaming. In 2021, the player was one of the biggest signings at LOUD, but the team did not achieve the expected results, finishing in fifth and sixth place, respectively, at CBLOL 2021.

Wheat and Damage

The duo Trigo and Damage come from a great split by Rensga. The two showed consistency and great performance, and with that they helped the team from Goiás to reach the final of CBLOL already in its second franchise split. On that occasion, Rensga was defeated by RED Canids.

Despite Trigo having played for other teams such as Santos, Pro Gaming, Operation Kino and RED Canids, Rensga was the first in which he had the opportunity to be an absolute starter, and it was also where he achieved more success.

Damage, on the other hand, accumulates stints at IDM Gaming, Uppercut and FURIA, which in the end were all the same teams, but with different brands and owners. The player has always been considered promising in the position, but he did not win any CBLOL title.

