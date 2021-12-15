Central banks are aware of the risks associated with cryptos; see UK warning about bitcoin (BTC) and other assets

It’s not today that the central banks around the world have their eyes wide open for the cryptocurrencies, in particular bitcoin (BTC), evaluating the possibility of regulating a market that is becoming more and more popular.

Although they are, for the most part, occupied with containing a inflation The major global central banks continue to turn up their noses a little at both cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and the reality of payments and purchases with these assets.

In its last report published this Monday (13), the Bank of England (BoE) – as the British central bank is known – stated that the Financial Stability Committee classified systemic risks by cryptoactives as limited, with a chance of increasing in the future.

At an earlier press conference, BoE chairman Andrew Bailey warned of the volatility of these assets and said his investors risk losing their entire investment.

Bitcoin versus banks

Bailey urged banks and other regulated financial firms to be “especially cautious” about keeping cryptoactives – the BoE’s preferred term for financial instruments like bitcoin – until regulators enact new rules.

According to him, future rules for cryptoactives would balance risk management with the need to support innovation and competition.

According to the Financial Stability Report, while no major UK banks have reported direct exposure to cryptoactives so far, some are starting to offer a variety of services, such as trading in cryptographic derivatives or escrow services.

Expanding cryptocurrencies

The crypto market continues to expand rapidly. According to the BoE, the sector has grown tenfold since the beginning of 2020 to about $2.6 trillion last month, equivalent to 1% of global financial assets.

“It’s probably not a risk to financial stability today, but it has all the makings of something that can become one,” Bailey said.