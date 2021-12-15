Central banks are identified by managers as the greatest risk for global exchanges in 2022

(Bloomberg) — A hasty monetary policy shift by central banks eager to tame inflation is the biggest risk for global stocks in 2022, according to an informal Bloomberg News survey of fund managers.

And as the post-pandemic recovery has already peaked, this month’s survey of 106 investors also shows that more market participants expect value stocks to outperform shares that soared this year with growth expectations.

While risks are lurking, more than 40% of respondents pointed to stronger economic expansion as the main upward catalyst for 2022.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

“We believe that 2021 was a year of recovery, and that 2022 will be a year of resilience – with investments in local supply chains, business digitization, health innovation and building a more sustainable planet,” said Katie Koch, co-responsible for income key variable of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which manages about $2 trillion in assets. In his view, one of the best opportunities is US small cap companies, as they provide “exposure to the next generation of innovators and disruptors with attractive relative valuations”.

The survey results offer a clue to some common expectations and concerns in the industry towards 2022, following this year’s strong rally that drove the US and European benchmarks to successive highs. The survey was conducted by reporters with fund managers and strategists at major investment firms from December 3-13.

The findings reinforce data from the most recent survey of global fund managers conducted by Bank of America, according to which central banks inclined to tighten monetary policy were identified as the greatest tail risk for the first time since May 2018, followed by inflation and the resurgence of Covid-19. Investors are gearing up for the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England meetings this week, which could shed light on the pace of monetary tightening and the slowdown in stimulus measures.

negative risks

A majority of respondents said that advancing inflation or aggressive moves by central banks to hold back price increases are the biggest dangers for 2022.

“One of the biggest risks would be an excessive tightening of currency conditions,” said Julien Lafargue, chief market strategist at Barclays Private Bank. “Although conditions have been met for the removal of the emergency measures, it will be a challenge for the US and the world economy to tolerate excessive interest rate increases, especially from the Fed.”

Worries about monetary tightening eclipse other risks, including a new pandemic wave, a slowdown in China or geopolitical factors. Still, that doesn’t mean they’re off the radar. “Covid, unfortunately, will exist, in one form or another, for the foreseeable future,” said Marcus Morris-Eyton, a manager at Allianz Global Investors, which manages about $730 billion in assets. “But more importantly, we’re getting better at managing the personal and economic consequences.”

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

For some, the general exuberance of the market itself is dangerous. Alasdair McKinnon, manager of the Scottish Investment Trust, which manages about $890 billion in assets, warns of a big bubble. “The cynicism has disappeared,” he said. “The most extreme signs of speculation are in cryptocurrencies, SPACs (blank check companies) and the general rush for IPO deals.”

Inflation limit

Despite the consensus that inflation is a risk, determining the level at which a rally becomes a danger to the stock market is more complicated. For most respondents in the Bloomberg survey, the problem starts when the annual gain in US consumer prices is sustained above 3%. Still, nearly 20% of them said inflation won’t hurt equities until inflation gets above 5%.

positive risks

Investors are also positioned for surprises on the positive side. Chief among them is an economy that is proving more resilient than current consensus expectations.

“There is still room for a positive growth surprise as households in developed markets have large piles of savings that can be depleted more quickly, while supply shortages can be alleviated more quickly than assumed,” said Hussain Mehdi, macro and investment strategist at HSBC Asset Management, which manages about US$620 billion. “A strong labor market recovery also supports the outlook for consumption, while the overall policy framework remains largely accommodative despite a shift to normalization.”

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related