Chairman of the Board of SPFC registers BO after suffering threats on the internet – 12/14/2021

The president of the deliberative council of São Paulo, Olten Ayres de Abreu Jr., filed a police report this morning (14) because of threats he had suffered on social networks. The reason for the attacks is the meeting next Thursday (16), which will vote on changes to the club’s bylaws.

THE UOL Sport had access to the police report made by Abreu Jr. In his testimony, he claims that he started to receive messages in his social networks that were favorable and contrary to the reform of the club’s statute. Two accounts, however, sent threats to him, swearing to his family.

“You broken into your car… if you’re still thinking about hitting São Paulo, you’ll f…, you c…. Don’t forget that you have family. The world is small. São Paulo is not from you. The club has 20 million fans,” says one of the messages.

Statute voting

THE UOL Sport had access to the reform proposal that will be voted on on Thursday. The main change brings back the possibility of re-election: currently, the president is only allowed a term of three years. With the change, re-election for a second term of three years is once again possible.

The club’s already restricted electoral quorum would also be reduced: currently, 260 councilors elect the president. With the reform on the agenda, there would be 200 voters, 120 of them being councilors for life, who are not subject to elections by the club’s members.

The document also brings changes in other areas of the club: there is now the possibility of preventive suspension of members who harm the “social harmony”. In 2021, oppositionists Newton do Chapéu, Denis Ormrod and Edson Lapolla were even expelled from the club. The three challenged the judgments in the São Paulo Ethics Commission in court and ended up being readmitted after a court decision that suspended the punishments. The Council even set a date to discuss the punishment of Marco Aurélio Cunha, but the case was eventually removed from the agenda.

The new bylaws also allow directors to freely occupy positions on the executive board, as long as they are not paid. There is also a relaxation of the rules that require contracts to be approved by the Deliberative Council: in the current statute, approval is mandatory for contracts whose values ​​exceed five thousand associative contributions (approximately R$1.4 million). The rule is only valid for contracts whose values ​​exceed ten thousand associative contributions (approximately R$2.8 million).

Something similar happens with the contracts whose terms invade the next administrations. Under current bylaws, any contract of this form must pass approval. With the proposed change, the obligation is only valid for contracts whose values ​​exceed three thousand associative contributions (R$744,000).

Voting on the change of statute would initially be on November 18th. Due to the bad phase of São Paulo in Brasileirão, the meeting ended up being changed to December 16, at 19:00 (GMT).