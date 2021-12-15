Chamber approves MP that forces health plans to cover oral cancer drugs | Politics

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Tuesday (14) a provisional measure (MP) that makes the coverage, by health plans, of oral medicines against cancer mandatory. Text goes on for analysis by the Senate.

A provisional measure is effective immediately, as soon as it is edited by the Executive, and needs to be approved by Congress within 120 days. This proposal is valid until February 10, 2022.

By the text approved by the deputies on Tuesday (14), the coverage of antineoplastic (anti-cancer) treatments for oral use is “mandatory”, including drugs to control adverse effects related to the treatment, in addition to outpatient drugs and procedures radiotherapy for cancer treatment and hemotherapy.

This provision was not in the MP sent by the government and was included by the rapporteur of the matter in the Chamber, Deputy Silvia Cristina (PDT-RO).

The obligation depends on the medical prescription, registration with Anvisa and the inclusion of the drug by ANS in the list of procedures and events in supplementary health – which needs to be done within 180 days (see below).

“Although the registration of drugs by Anvisa is very relevant, as it indicates that these products have clinical evidence of safety and efficacy, for their granting, the use of the drug in real life (effectiveness) or the financial impact is not taken into account the inclusion of these drugs in the plan’s costs and the reflection of this impact on monthly fees, which, in new contracts, can be readjusted annually”, said the rapporteur in the opinion.

“It is important to point out that the ANS, when evaluating the incorporation of a drug, not only analyzes whether it is safe and effective, but also assesses whether it promotes therapeutic gain in relation to alternatives already available for the same clinical indication,” said the parliamentary.

The MP also sets a deadline for the National Health Agency (ANS) to analyze new treatments to be paid for by the plans.

The project gives priority to analysis by the ANS of oral medicines against cancer and outpatient medicines and radiotherapy procedures for cancer treatment and hemotherapy.

Also by the proposal, the remedies must be provided within 10 days after medical prescription directly to the patient or his legal representative.

Delivery can be made fractionally per cycle and proof that the patient has received guidance on the use, conservation and disposal of the medicine is mandatory.

The MP approved this Tuesday (14) was issued after the government vetoed, in July, a project that would facilitate access to oral cancer drugs through health plans.

The vetoed text dispensed with the requirement to include the drug in the ANS protocols, and determined that the health plan would have to provide treatment only with the registration of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

In addition, the text established that, after the medical prescription, the medicine would be made available within 48 hours to the patient, a period shorter than the 10 days of the new measure. The analysis of this veto may take place this week by Congress, which may or may not overthrow it.

The author of the vetoed bill, senator Reguffe (PODE-DF) criticizes the changes made to the MP — which increase the delivery period for medicines in relation to the bill and maintains the registration requirement made by the ANS.

“There is no agreement regarding the MP. She is a decoy. It doesn’t solve the patients’ situation. Six months of waiting for medication is a long time,” he said.

According to the MP, the ANS must complete the administrative process necessary to update the list of procedures and events in health within 120 days. The deadline can be extended for another 60 days, “when circumstances require”. If the agency does not respond within the period, the drug or treatment will automatically be included in the coverage list.

The proposal approved by the deputies also determines a period of 60 days for technologies recommended by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec), whose decision to incorporate them into the SUS has already been published, to be included in the list of procedures and events in supplementary health. The deadline was shorter in the MP sent by the government, of 30 days.

The proposal also creates the Commission for Updating the List of Procedures and Events in Supplementary Health, which must advise the ANS in the preparation of rules on coverage of health plans.

According to the text, the collegiate must submit reports with:

scientific evidence on the efficacy, accuracy, effectiveness and safety of the drug, product or procedure analyzed, recognized by the competent body for registration or authorization for use;

comparative economic evaluation of benefits and costs in relation to coverage already provided for in the list of procedures and events in supplementary health;

the analysis of the financial impact of the expansion of coverage in the scope of supplementary health.

The functioning and composition of the collegiate will be defined in a regulation, but its members must include:

a representative appointed by the Federal Council of Medicine;

a representative of the Medical Specialty Society, according to the therapeutic area or use of the technology to be analyzed, appointed by the Associação Médica Brasileira;

a representative of an entity representing health plan consumers;

a representative of an entity representing service providers in Supplementary Health;

a representative of an entity representing the operators of private health care plans;

representatives of areas of professional health related to the event or procedure under analysis.