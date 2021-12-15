Chamber approves PEC of Precatório in first round

posted on 12/14/2021 8:56 PM



(credit: Marina Ramos/Chamber of Deputies)

The Chamber of Deputies approved, by 327 votes to 147 in the first round, the remainder of the PEC dos Precatório, this Tuesday (12/14). As it is a Proposal to Amend the Constitution, another round of voting is necessary, with at least 308 favorable votes.

Last week, Congress promulgated, in a solemn session, the points on which there was consensus between the House and Senate of the PEC 23/2021. The points of the text amended in the Senate in which there was no consensus were returned to the Chamber appended (added) to PEC 46/2021.

During the day, the government and the presidency of the Chamber held meetings to try to move the matter forward, as the PEC needs to be voted on this week, as parliamentarians will go into recess from next week. The measure is essential for the government to be able to pay the Auxílio Brasil in the amount of R$ 400 in 2022.

The text approved by the Chamber in the first round maintains the program on a permanent basis – a modification made by the rapporteur of the proposal and leader of the government in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE). Leaders of the Centrão in the Chamber decided to remove from the matter an excerpt that provided for a deadline for the payment of court orders (sub-ceiling).

In the text that came out of the Chamber, the forecast was that the annual payment limitation would be in effect until the year 2036. Senators changed this date to 2026. With the modification suggested by lawmakers today, the limit remains, but without a specific date to end .

Another change concerns the payment of the Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Elementary Education and the Valorization of Teaching (Fundef). With the changes made in the Senate, payments would be made outside the spending ceiling in three installments and following a schedule. Parliamentarians decided to withdraw the determination of dates.

Deputies are now analyzing highlights of the text. In all, there are six sections that must be voted on separately.