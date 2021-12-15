Chamber approves project that requires contracting by 2040 of coal-fired thermoelectric plants, which are very polluting

BRASILIA — A fuel that is being abandoned around the planet and considered one of the main pollutants of the atmosphere, coal has survived in Brazil as a result of a project approved by the Chamber of Deputies last Monday night.

The text, which still needs to go through the Senate, guarantees the contracting of energy generated by thermoelectric plants powered by coal in Santa Catarina. This becomes an incentive, in practice, because the trend around the world is not to hire this type of energy source anymore.

The project approved by the Chamber determines the extension of contracts for the Jorge Lacerda Thermoelectric Complex, in the south of Santa Catarina, until 2040. Therefore, until that date, the plants in that region would continue to generate energy for the national electrical system.

The proposal approved in a symbolic vote in the Chamber, with only Novo's votes against it, also guarantees "a fixed income sufficient to cover the costs associated with the contractual generation referred to in this paragraph, including costs with associated primary and secondary fuel, variable operating costs, as well as the adequate remuneration of the cost of capital employed in the projects".





Until 2025, these plants will continue to receive subsidies built into the electricity bill. After that, and until 2040, this subsidy is no longer offered.

The legal guarantee that it will be necessary to contract the energy generated by the plant works, however, as an incentive. Instead of the sector planning and hiring cheaper and less polluting plants, it would be necessary to maintain until 2040 contracts with coal-fired plants.

The decommissioning of thermoelectric plants on fossil fuels, especially coal, is an ongoing process around the world as part of global decarbonization efforts.

Brazil assumed the commitment, at COP 26, in Glasgow, to neutralize greenhouse gas emissions in 2050.