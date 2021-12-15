Champion of the Brazilian Cup with Athletico in 2019, Robson Bambu believes in a new remake: “Everything is possible” | athletico-pr

The year was 2019 and Athletico reached the quarter finals of the Copa do Brasil. From the front, they would have to face Flamengo, even in the first moments of Jorge Jesus. Until then, so good. Football stuff. But what Hurricane did not imagine was that it would lose one of its most important pieces, defender Thiago Heleno. Suspended for doping, the general was an embezzler from the team.

The solution had a first and last name. Or rather, nickname: Robson Bamboo. At just 22 years old, Bambu killed the challenge in his chest. He was on the team that beat Flamengo, participated in the “remount” against Grêmio and put Paolo Guerrero “in his pocket” in the grand final against Internacional.

Bambu arrived at Rubro-Negro from Santos, and, after the title, was sold to Nice in France for eight million euros. In 2021, Athletico sees itself again in a Brazil Cup final, but this time in a different context. Unlike the 2-0 that turned against Grêmio in the 2019 semifinals, they need to reverse a 4-0 to win the Copa do Brasil cup.

Directly from France, Bambu spoke with the ge to talk about his career, memories of the title that established him as a full-back and also of Athletico’s situation in this final.

From a distance, Bambu follows the Hurricane and even considering the time difference of 4 hours more in France, he watches the games whenever he can. And this time was not different.

– Remembering 2019, a movie plays in my head. I was very happy that my teammates are advancing in the competition and the main thing is that I will always be rooting for them.

After the expressive 4-0 defeat to Atlético-MG in the first game of the final, the way is to join forces, give everything you have on the field to try to reverse the score. Bambu was in the remount over Grêmio in the semifinals, reversing the score from 2 to 0, he talks about the challenge.

– It’s getting your head on straight. Of course, this is a painful result, especially since it is a Brazil Cup final, but of course it’s all work. We know it’s difficult to reverse a score from 4 to 0, but it’s all possible. It’s working to fix the mistakes of the first game, keeping your head on straight and your emotional balance.

Last season, Bambu played 23 matches for Nice, but due to an ankle injury, the defender did not take the field this season.

– It is very important for a defender to always play the 90 minutes. I am well adapted, but of course things take time. This is only my second year, but it’s working to have a good sequel.

Bambu will be in Brazil this Wednesday to watch the game directly from the Arena da Baixada. The champion defender in 2019 has a message for his former teammates.

– Keep giving your best. Just getting this far is already victorious, but I know you want the title and that’s why I wish you a lot of luck and I wish you all the best. And to the fans, may they continue to believe in the group because they will need your support a lot.

