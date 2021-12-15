Chape announces the hiring of coach Felipe Conceição | Chapecoense

Felipe Conceição is the new coach of Chapecoense. The announcement was made this Wednesday morning, a few hours after the new board took office. The technical committee will also have Thiago Kosloski (assistant to the captain) and Fabian Guedes, o Bolívar (permanent assistant to the club).
For the management of football, Verdão do Oeste confirmed the hiring of Carlos Eiki Baptista, who will be executive director, and Victor Hugo dos Santos Nascimento, as coordinator.
Coach Felipe Conceição is one of the highlights of Rowing in Serie B — Photo: Thiago Gomes
Felipe Conceição’s name gained strength behind the scenes, and he won the competition with Dado Cavalcanti. With financial limitations, Chapecoense saw in the professional the characteristics necessary to lead the team in the state, Copa do Brasil and Série B do Brasileiro: salary level, interest in the project and adaptation to the permanent commission.
The main job was for América-MG, in 2019. He took the club in the lantern of Serie B and led to the fight for access, but hit the bar – he was fifth, one point behind the G-4. At Coelho there were 30 games, with 16 wins, nine draws and five defeats (63.33% success rate).
After that, Conceição left América-MG and hit Bragantino, in the Serie A dispute, but left during the competition. Afterwards, he assumed Guarani and returned to having good performance, with 24 games, 11 wins, 4 draws and 9 defeats (51.4%).
The departure of Bugre was to go to Cruzeiro, where he started the current season. He was the starred hope to return the club to Serie A, but was fired after 19 matches, with a record of eight wins, three draws and eight defeats (47.3% profit).
In July, he arrived at Remo, where he played more games. In all, there were 28 games, with 11 wins, four draws and 13 defeats (44%).