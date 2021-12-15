Check out 7 benefits of cinnamon for our health

THE lower leg arrived in Brazil thanks to the Portuguese, who adopted it in their cuisine when they learned about the spice in India. Originally from Sri Lanka, it is the bark of trees of the Cinnamomeus family and receives the name canela, in Portuguese derived, because it is derived from Latin. The name means cubes and cylinders.

Easily found in stores, whether in cinnamon stick or powder, this spice is a strong ally in human health. It has important benefits for our health.

Helps control diabetes

Due to the fact that it has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, cinnamon is responsible for protecting the cells present in the pancreas, making the hormone insulin work better.

In this way, it promotes safety for the body to avoid insulin resistance and diabetes.

Controls cholesterol

Studies have confirmed that cinnamon is able to control cases of high cholesterol. That’s because the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory functions are able to control the level rise.

The assumption on account of these elements is still the subject of studies, but what is concretely known is that the results in people with high cholesterol were positive.

Fighting the Cold

People with cold symptoms can choose to use cinnamon tea, preferably in its original form. In other words, chopsticks, which manage to expel the most of their properties when well boiled.

The reasons for a positive reaction in people with a cold is that cinnamon has an immunomodulatory function, improving the body’s response against the flu virus. It boosts the immune system.

help with weight loss

THE cinnamon tea It is recommended for those looking for weight loss, given that it has cinnamaldehyde, a property that acts to stimulate increased metabolism.

Thus, the body starts to burn excess body fat and helps with weight loss.

Helps to improve oral health

One of the little-known benefits of cinnamon is its power to help with oral health. Studies indicate that the presence of cinnamaldehyde and eugenol have the power to act as bactericides and, thus, prevent cases of caries, gingivitis and even bad breath.

Acts on triglyceride control

People with high levels of triglycerides are more prone to diabetes and coronary heart disease. Cinnamon acts to significantly reduce these triglyceride levels in our body.

In this case, there are still many studies to define for sure which properties are responsible for the results obtained in research.

improves mental health

Finally, cinnamon has antioxidant properties that help prevent damage caused by free radicals in our cells, which are found in the central nervous system.

Thus, it promotes memory improvement and prevents diseases such as Parkinson’s disease, dementia and Alzheimer’s, in addition to promoting mental well-being.