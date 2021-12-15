Check out the results of Quina 5730 and Dupla Sena 2310 this Tuesday (12/14)

posted on 12/14/2021 20:01 / updated on 12/14/2021 20:56



Is today your lucky day? – (credit: Reproduction)

Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Tuesday night (12/14), five lotteries: Quina’s 5730 contests; 2310 of the Double Seine; 1725 from Timemania, 2397 from Lotofácil and 543 from Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

quinine

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 678 thousand, had the following numbers drawn: 13-56-59-61-63.

The number of Quina winners and the proration can be checked here.

timemania

Timemania, with an expected prize of R$ 4.1 million, presented the following result: 01-25-61-62-63-64-78. The team of the heart is the youth, from Sao Paulo.

The amount of Timemania winners and the proration can be checked here.

double sena

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 02-14-23-35-41-45 in the first draw; 17-25-34-35-42-46 in the second draw. The expected prize is R$ 600 thousand.

The number of Dupla Sena winners and the prorating can be checked here.

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 02-04-06-07-09-10-13-14-15-17-18-20-21-22-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of BRL 300 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 03-04-06-10-18-20-26. the lucky month is June.

The number of Lucky Day winners and the proration can be checked here.

