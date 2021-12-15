Check when the new payment dates will be

Share Tweet Share Share Email



Pis Calendar: Check when the dates for new payments will be The allowance is paid to those who worked with a formal contract or as a civil servant in the previous year. To be eligible, it is necessary to fulfill certain requirements, such as having received on average up to two minimum wages per month.

The value varies according to how long the person has worked. Anyone working in the private sector can withdraw from Caixa. Public servant withdraws money at Banco do Brasil.

See below for the rules to receive.

Who is entitled to withdraw the salary bonus from PIS/Pasep?

Who worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in the previous year

Earned at most two minimum wages per month, on average

It has been enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years

The company where you worked must have correctly informed the government

How do I know if I’m entitled?

To find out if you are entitled to the salary bonus, you can consult in the following ways:

PIS (private company worker):

Pasep (public server):

Through the Banco do Brasil call center telephones: 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions); 0800 729 0001 (other cities) and 0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired)

How much is paid?

The amount paid is up to one minimum wage (R$1,100, in 2021) and varies according to how long the person has worked. If she worked all year, she gets a minimum wage. If you worked a month, you earn proportionally: 1/12 of the minimum wage.

According to the Ministry of Economy, amounts are rounded up. Anyone who worked for a month, for example, would be entitled to a R$91.67 allowance. With rounding, the worker receives R$92.

Cash Deposits

In December 2020, Caixa began to pay the PIS salary bonus for non-account holders via Caixa Tem ? the same application used for the payment of emergency aid.

The bank opened a free digital social savings account for those who didn’t have it yet. It can only be roamed through the app, which is available for Android or iOS mobile systems. At Caixa Tem it is possible to pay bank slips, make transfers and purchases with a virtual card.

Where is the withdrawal made?

Did you receive credit in digital savings? Withdrawals can be made at ATMs, lottery outlets and Caixa Aqui correspondents by generating a token directly in the Caixa Tem app. The token can also be generated at the agencies, with the presentation of a photo identification document.

Are you an individual account holder at Caixa? The allowance is deposited directly into the account, if there is a balance above BRL 1 and movement

Are you a public servant? The withdrawal is made at Banco do Brasil branches, with an identification document. Bank account holders receive the money directly into the account. More information about Pasep can be obtained by calling BB: 0800 729 0001

Until when can I withdraw the salary bonus?

If the worker does not withdraw, he will have to wait until next year’s calendar, when the money will be made available again. The law determines that if you do not withdraw within five years, the person loses the right. UOL font













