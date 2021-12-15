Chemistry by Camila Queiroz and Agatha Moreira in ‘Secret Truths’ is praised

Camila Queiroz and Agatha Moreira (Photo: Reproduction/Globoplay)

Globo announced this Monday (13) the release of new episodes of “Secret Truths 2” at Globoplay with a scene that made people talk on social media: Angel (Camila Queiroz) and Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) kissing. The excerpt is taken from chapter 48 and has garnered much praise.

In the sequence, the characters, who treat each other as enemies since the first season, exchange insults and praise until they surrender and begin to bond. Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) admits that she has always loved Angel (Camila Queiroz). Camila’s character then kisses her with desire and excitement.

Internet users praised the chemistry of the duo and took the opportunity to regret the departure of Camila Queiroz from Globo. Some started to ship the characters and considered the possibility that Camila had not accepted the ending of Angel (Camila Queiroz) because she wanted her to end with Giovanna (Agatha Moreira).

Camila x Globo

Camila Queiroz left Globo in November. At the time, the station spoke in an official statement stating that the actress made “unacceptable contractual demands”. She would have been bothered by the character’s ending.

Unlike what Globo says, Camila guarantees that the channel promised her in writing that she would be in the third season of the plot, which went out of line during the recordings. Angel’s interpreter also tells that she was surprised by the character’s paths and tried to solve the “adversities” in various ways, but was unsuccessful.

Recently, a Globo director even accused Camila of stardom and journalists said that the artist had presented a “false certificate” for not recording “Secret Truths”. She denied posting photos at the hospital and explaining that she had a stomachache.