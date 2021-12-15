Children’s and Maternity Hospital confirms death of a child due to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome | São José do Rio Preto and Araçatuba

The Children and Maternity Hospital (HCM) of São José do Rio Preto (SP) confirmed this Tuesday (14) that a child died of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG), a disease that affects the lungs.

According to the institution, the child was hospitalized last Saturday (11) and received all the necessary care, but he did not resist and died on Monday (13).

Due to the General Data Protection Law (LGPD), the hospital did not release more information, nor what would have caused the syndrome.

At the beginning of December, the HCM was unable to receive patients due to the significant increase in the number of admissions caused by cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

According to the infectologist at the HCM, Inaldo Junior, the outbreak of RSV cases is caused by the change in the children’s routine.

“We already know about the virus, but we were used to the winter season. As we changed behavior, cases ended up happening and concentrating. As we have a greater number of cases, the volume of hospitalization ends up increasing as well”, says the professional.

Occupancy of infirmary beds at HCM in Rio Preto falls after RSV outbreak

Currently, all 30 beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) are still occupied, while the infirmary operates with 70% of the vacancies filled.

According to the director of the HCM, Antônio Soares de Souza, the hospital follows a contingency plan and is adapted to receive the children.

“It is a situation that has occurred not only in Rio Preto. It is a viral syndrome that has impacted young children and has occupied available beds, especially ICU beds that need a technically adequate condition”, he explains.

