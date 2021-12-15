China confines half a million per covid-19 outbreak

Zhejiang exporting province registers more than 200 infections in one week, and authorities close factories and confine 540,000 people. At the same time, the country registers the first case of omicron. The province of Zhejiang, an important economic center in China, registered in recent days an outbreak of covid-19 that led authorities, this Tuesday (14/12), to confine half a million people and closing factories in several industrial districts.







Zhejiang is one of the highest GDP provinces in China and a major exporter through the port of Ningbo Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

Zhejiang, an industrial and exporting hub in eastern China, reported 44 of 51 direct-contagion covid-19 cases detected in the country on Tuesday, bringing infections in the province to 217 since last week.

Although the number is tiny compared to other high-population countries, Zhejiang authorities have carried out large-scale tests and ordered closures to deal with the outbreak as Beijing prepares to host the Winter Olympics in February.

Local authorities reported that more than 540,000 people were confined.

In parallel, the Chinese press reported that, on Monday, China detected the first case of the omicron variant of the new coronavirus in the northern city of Tianjin.

Rapid evolution of the outbreak

Health officials said the outbreak in Zhejiang Province was progressing very quickly in three cities: Ningbo, Shaoxing and Hangzhou.

In recent days, some districts in Ningbo, Zhejiang’s main port, and the neighboring city of Shaoxing had already communicated that they would suspend some commercial operations.

In Zhenhai, a district of Ningbo with a large petrochemical base, all non-essential companies have had to close, and petrochemical producers will have to reduce production.

Several companies in the provincial capital, Hangzhou, also announced the suspension of production. Hundreds of flights from Hangzhou were canceled on Tuesday.

Zhejiang is one of China’s highest GDP provinces and a major exporter. Ningbo, Shaoxing and Hangzhou account for about half of the annual GDP of $1 trillion. Specialists said that the closing of factories will have an impact on the production chain of various sectors, such as textiles.

as/lf (AFP, Reuters)