China lifts Brazilian beef embargo, says Ministry of Agriculture | Agribusiness

China lifted the embargo on Brazilian beef that had been in force since the beginning of September, informed the Ministry of Agriculture this Wednesday (15th).

The folder did not detail which cuts could be re-sold. According to the Reuters news agency, the Chinese government has authorized the importation of boneless cuts from animals up to 30 months old.

China is the biggest buyer of Brazilian meat. In September, sales to the Asian country were suspended after two atypical cases of mad cow were reported in Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso.

The measure complied with a sanitary protocol signed with China, which provides for interruption of trade in case of identification of the disease, even if the cases identified in Brazil do not present a risk of contamination.

The decision to resume, on the other hand, depended on China, which maintained the veto for months even after the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) informed that the occurrences do not represent a risk for the Brazilian bovine production chain.

China is the main market for Brazilian beef and buys almost half of the approximately 2 million tons that the country exports.

With the embargo, total Brazilian beef exports dropped 43% in October, to 108.6 thousand tonnes, compared to the same month last year, according to Abrafrigo.

In terms of revenue, beef sales also declined. In total, export sales reached US$ 541.6 million last month, down 31%.

With the embargo, the value of the ox fell in the country – but the price of the meat did not decrease on the market shelves.

