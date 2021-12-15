Ciro Gomes is the target of search in PF operation on suspicion of deviations in Arena Castelão | Ceará

The Federal Police carried out a search and seizure warrant this Wednesday morning (15) against Ciro Gomes (PDT), former governor of Ceará and pre-candidate for the presidency in an investigation into alleged irregularities in works for the expansion of Arena Castelão, main stadium in Ceará, for the 2014 World Cup.

Through a social network, Ciro classified the order as “abusive”, claimed to have no relationship with the case and said that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) “has turned Brazil into a Police State that hides under a false cover of legality.” THE g1 he sought out the Communication Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic at around 10 am, but did not get a response until the last update of this article.

“I have no doubt that this action so late and unreasonable has the clear objective of trying to harm my pre-candidacy for the presidency of the Republic”, argued the candidate.

According to the PF, the frauds took place between 2010 and 2013, when Ceará was governed by Cid Gomes (PDT), Ciro’s brother and now a senator. THE g1 he sought out Cid Gomes through the press office, but he didn’t get a return until the last update of this article.

The police claim that there are evidence of payments of BRL 11 million in bribes directly in cash or disguised as electoral donations, with fraudulent invoice issuances by phantom companies.

The alleged bribes, according to the PF, would have been paid so that a company could win the bidding for the works on the Arena Castelão and also, during the execution of the contract, so that it could receive the amounts owed by the government of Ceará.

“The investigated will be able to answer, in the measure of their responsibilities, for the crimes of money laundering, frauds in biddings, criminal association, active and passive corruption”, says the PF, in a note. The corporation did not release the names of the targets.

The operation was named Colosseum – a reference to the Coliseum in Italy – and was authorized by the 32nd Federal Court of Ceará, which issued 14 search and seizure warrants against targets in Fortaleza, Meruoca and Juazeiro do Norte, in Ceará, and in São Paulo, Belo Horizonte and São Luís.

