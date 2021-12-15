Ciro Gomes is the target of searches of the PF in operation about irregularities in the Castelão stadium

The Federal Police carried out a search and seizure warrant this Wednesday morning (15) against Ciro Gomes (PDT), former governor of Ceará and pre-candidate for the presidency in an investigation into alleged irregularities in works for the expansion of Arena Castelão, main stadium in Ceará, for the 2014 World Cup.

According to the PF, the frauds took place between 2010 and 2013, when Ceará was governed by Cid Gomes (PDT), Ciro’s brother and now a senator. Police say there are signs of payments of R$ 11 million in bribes directly in cash or disguised as electoral donations, with fraudulent invoices issued by phantom companies. The investigations began in 2017, according to the PF, when signs of a criminal scheme involving payments of bribes were identified so that a company could win the tender for the works for the Arena Castelão.

No Twitter, Ciro classificou a ordem como “abusiva”, alegou não ter relação com o caso e disse que o presidente Jair Bolsonaro (PL) “transformou o Brasil num Estado Policial que se oculta sob falsa capa de legalidade.”

I have no doubt that this so late and unreasonable action has the clear objective of trying to harm my pre-candidacy for the presidency of the republic. Likewise, they tried 15 days before the first round of the 2018 election. — Ciro Gomes (@cirogomes) December 15, 2021

“The investigated will be able to answer, in the measure of their responsibilities, for the crimes of money laundering, frauds in biddings, criminal association, active and passive corruption”, says the PF, in a note. The operation was named Colosseum – a reference to the Coliseum, in Italy – and has search and seizure warrants carried out in Ceará and in Maranhão, Minas Gerais and São Paulo. The searches aim to apprehend digital media, cell phones and documents. The orders were issued by the 32nd Federal Court of Justice in Ceará.

