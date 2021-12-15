City doctor says that the capital is already experiencing an outbreak of flu

In a meeting held this Tuesday afternoon (14) involving unionists from the health area and members of the Municipal Health Department, the doctor Marilande Marcolin, executive secretary of hospital care at the ministry, said that the city of São Paulo is already experiencing a outbreak of flu (Influenza).

“Omicrôn is already among us and there is an outbreak of Influenza in the city”, he stated during the meeting. The doctor explained that since December 5 there has been an increase in the number of flu cases.

+ Advisors warn of flu outbreak since early December

The information has been confirmed to SEE São Paulo by different sources who attended the meeting.

The Municipal Health Department was contacted for comment on the matter and had not manifested itself until 19:00 on Tuesday. Once you do, your position will be added to this text.

This was the justification given for the employees’ vacation schedule to be readjusted. Of the 720 who could take a vacation in the next few days, 100 had to reschedule for other dates. The fear is that there will be a lack of employees right now, when an increase in attendance is being registered.

+Subscribe to Vejinha from 6.90.

The significant increase in the number of flu cases has drawn the attention of community leaders and also members of the Municipal Health Council of the city of São Paulo.

The fear is that the situation will get out of control as in Rio de Janeiro, where the flu cases are already five times higher than those of Covid-19. The situation led the government of São Paulo to donate R$ 400 thousand doses of vaccine against the flu to the city of Rio de Janeiro.

+ After Shantal, British journalist denounces obstetrician; MP asks for investigation

Report from SEE São Paulo showed that cases of flu among children in the city of São Paulo increased up to 30% in some hospitals in the city.

According to Lourdes Estevão Araújo, secretary of the health workers of the Sindsep-SP (Union of Public Administration Workers and Municipalities in the City of São Paulo), several professionals from the municipal public health network in the capital have been on leave due to complications from respiratory diseases and flu.

“Employees are extremely tired. It’s been two years of pandemic and we’ve had many workers infected [Covid]. We did not have a public tender and now they are facing overcrowded UPAs and AMAs overflowing with the flu,” he said.

The flu outbreak is already discussed among members of the CMS (Municipal Health Council), body that advises the city hall in decision-making for the area.

Board member Anderson Lopes, representative of the South Zone in the segment of users of SUS (Unified Health System), claims that this is an unprecedented outbreak and that is already known by the Municipal Health Department.

“They [integrantes da secretaria] are smothering it but there is no way. The impression is that they are impacted by the lack of strategic planning”, he stated.

Continues after advertising

As he said, the daily average of respiratory and flu complaints seen in the UPA (Emergency Service Unit) of the Clean camp (South Zone) more than tripled. Between October and November, 100 to 120 people were treated a day with complaints of flu and respiratory problems, a number that jumped to 350 a day since the 6th of this month. The situation led the unit to open four more pediatric beds, in addition to the seven already existing.

The problem also occurs in health units of Santo Amaro, where the increase in demand was 60%, according to Adriana Matos Pereira, coordinator of the Regional Health Forum of the South Zone and member of the Municipal Health Council.

“The units are becoming overloaded, we are short of doctors in several regions and many professionals need to work double shifts to cover the missing ones. Some days the service takes up to six hours”, he says.

At LOVE (Outpatient Medical Assistance) of the Jardim São Luis, also in the South Zone, only until 15:45 this Monday (13) had opened 400 files with complaints of flu and respiratory problems. “It’s more than the unit’s average daily service in all the specialties it offers,” says Lopes.

+ Light’s new gastronomic complex and 12 unique shopping experiences

According to pharmacist Adriana Arduino, regional director of the eastern area of ​​the SindSaúde-SP (Union of Public Health Workers in the State of São Paulo), there is an increase in the number of cases registered as pneumonia bacterial and bronchopneumonia, both in adults and in children.

Adriana says that most of the tests have been positive for VSR (respiratory syncytial virus), very common in premature babies with lung problems or heart disease. What has drawn the attention of health authorities is that it has also been detected in adults, as indicated by laboratory tests.

Communities

Gilson Rodrigues, president of the G10 Favelas, affirms that the AMA Paraisopolis is receiving an average of 600 people a day since last Saturday (11). There, the service takes up to an hour and a half.

Images produced this Tuesday (14) at the site show several people sitting on the floor waiting for assistance, as the demand is so great that there is no place to sit.

Another community leader, Cleide Alves, president of ONE (Union of Centers, Associations of Residents of Heliópolis and Region), stated that the four UBSs (basic health units) around the community are overcrowded.

According to him, of the approximately 700 people involved in UNAS, 10% had to withdraw from the projects because of the flu. “We see a very bad situation in the community,” he said.

Among the units located in the region are the bag and Vila Mara, this last one that is next to the headquarters of the CUFA (São Paulo State Favelas Single Center).

The flu has not spared even Marcivan Barreto, president of CUFA. “Even I took it, I was worried because I was already thinking it was something else. It scared me,” he said.

According to him, in addition to him, several other members of the NGO had to be removed due to complications from the flu, which is one of the health issues most discussed by community residents.