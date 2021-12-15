City Hall invites population to register at Basic Health Units – PJF Portal

The Juiz de Fora City Hall (PJF), through the Health Department’s Undersecretary of Health Care (SS), invites the population to register in the Basic Health Units (UBSs) that have Family Health or Primary Care teams , during normal operating hours of the units. The registration is essential for the transfer of federal resources destined to the maintenance of services in the city’s health units, such as medical and nursing consultations, procedures and exams.

To be registered, citizens must bring personal documents such as the CPF or National Health Card (CNS) and proof of residence to their reference UBS, if they have a Family Health Strategy or Primary Care team, and request the realization of your registration to the professionals of the unit.

The registry contains sociodemographic and health information; whether a member of a traditional people or community; sexual orientation; among others. General health conditions are also checked: if you are pregnant, if you have hypertension, diabetes, heart and respiratory diseases, among others.

It is important that citizens respond to all the questions asked to facilitate the monitoring of their health and that of their families, in addition to contributing to the management of public health policies for specific groups. If desired, the user can take the Individual Registration form printed and filled in with personal information. If there are any doubts about filling in, you should ask one of the health professionals at your reference unit.

Registration guarantees resources from the Prevent Brazil program

The Prevent Brazil program was instituted by Ordinance No. 2.979, of November 12, 2019. The new financing model changes some forms of transfer of transfers to municipalities, which are now distributed based on three criteria: weighted capital, payment for performance and incentives for strategic actions.

The weighted capitation is a funding model calculated based on the number of people registered under the responsibility of the Family Health teams or Primary Care teams. This component considers adjustment factors such as socioeconomic vulnerability, age profile and rural-urban classification of the municipality, according to the IBGE.

UBS workers undergo constant training

Training and qualification programs are carried out on a regular basis for the unit’s workers so that they are familiarized with the changes that occur in the SUS systems. Last Thursday, 9, UBS workers in Jardim Esperana underwent new training to deal with the e-SUS AB system. The unit supervisor and eight community agents were present at the former Health Secretariat headquarters for the activity.

The e-SUS system has been used since 2013 and undergoes frequent updates, which makes these meetings important. Professionals from other UBS will soon undergo the same training, which will help to increase and improve the quality of their registration at Ateno Primria Sade.

Check the UBS that have the Family Health Strategy in Juiz de Fora and their respective addresses:

– UBS Alto Graja, Rua Doutor Leonel Jaguaribe, 178;

– UBS Bairro Industrial, Rua Joo Gualberto, 110;

– UBS Bandeirantes, Rua Laurindo Noceli, 100;

– UBS Barreira do Triunfo, Avenida Juscelino Kubitscheck, s/n;

– UBS Cidade do Sol, Rua Gustavo Capanema, 70;

– UBS Parque Guarani, Rua Sofia Rafael Zacarias, 685;

– UBS Filgueiras, Rua Orlando Riani, 2200;

– UBS Furtado de Menezes, Rua Furtado de Menezes, 19;

– UBS Granjas Bethnia, Rua Nove de Julho, 294;

– UBS Jardim da Lua, Rua Natalino Jos de Paula, 314;

– UBS Humait, Rua Lindolfo Henriques de Aquino, s/n;

– UBS Igrejinha, Rua Arno Krambeck Duque, 190;

– UBS Jardim Esperana, Rua Padre Joo Micheleto, 35;

– UBS Jardim Natal, Rua Tenente Lucas Drummond, 370;

– UBS Joquei Clube I, Rua Antonio Armando Pereira, 140;

– UBS Joquei Clube II, Rua Antnio Guimares Peralva, 130;

– UBS Linhares, Rua Ministro Odilon Braga, s/n;

– UBS Marumbi, Rua Baro do Retiro, 1.462;

– UBS Milho Branco, Rua Nicolau Schuery, s/n

– UBS Monte Castelo, Rua Doutor Oswaldo Mascarenhas, s/n;

– UBS Nossa Senhora Aparecida, Rua Nossa Senhora Aparecida, 775;

– UBS Nova Era, Rua Guimares Jnior, 850;

– UBS Progresso, Rua Jorge Knopp, no. 119;

– UBS Retiro, Rua Sebastio Cardoso, 41;

– UBS Santa Ceclia, Rua Gabriel Rodrigues, 900

– UBS Santa Cruz, Rua Doutor Antnio Mouro Guimares, 245;

– UBS Santa Efignia, Rua Jos Ferreira, 13;

– UBS Santa Luzia, Rua Torrees, s/n;

– UBS Santa Rita, Rua Jos Vicente, 390;

– UBS Santo Antnio, Rua Pedro Trogo, 285;

– UBS Santos Dumont, Rua lvaro Jos Rodrigues, 25;

– UBS So Benedito, Avenida Agilberto Costa, 272;

– UBS So Judas Tadeu, Rua Ernesto Pancini, 446;

– UBS So Pedro, Rua Joo Loureno Kelmer, 1433;

– UBS So Sebastio, Rua Jorge Raimundo, 209;

– UBS Teixeiras, Rua Custdio Furtado de Souza, 131;

– UBS Torrees, Main Street, s/n;

– UBS Vale Verde, Rua Marciano Pinto, 685;

– UBS Vila Esperana, Rua Nova, 30;

– UBS Vila Ideal, Avenida Francisco Valadares, 1910;

– UBS Vila Olavo Costa, Rua Jacinto Marcelino, 16.

UBS that have a Primary Care team

– UBS Toledos, Main Street, s/n;

– UBS Valadares, Main Street, s/n;

– UBS Caet, Estrada Joo Custdio Veloso, s/n;

– UBS Sarandira, Rua Santana, s/n.