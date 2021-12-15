City overtakes Leeds, makes 7-0 and remains in the isolated lead of the English – 12/14/2021

Manchester City are still packed in the Premier League — and entitled to a real massacre. This afternoon, the team led by Pep Guardiola thrashed Leeds United by 7-0, at Etihad Stadium, for the 17th round, and kept the isolated lead in the competition. It was the team’s seventh consecutive victory in the dispute.

Playing at home, City imposed themselves and controlled the actions from the first minutes. At 32, he was already winning 3-0 — goals from Foden, Grealish and De Bruyne. Mahrez, again De Bruyne, Stones and Nathan Ake completed the rout in the second half.

With the result, City remains at the top of the Premier League, with 41 points — four more than Liverpool, second-placed, who still play in the sequence of the round. Leeds, with 16 points, is 16th.

The teams return to the field at the weekend. On Saturday, Leeds host Arsenal, while City face Newcastle away from home the following day.

City dominates and opens 3-0

Pep Guardiola and Marcelo Bielsa during the match between Manchester City and Leeds, for the English Championship Image: REUTERS

City’s rout began early this Tuesday. The Manchester team opened the scoring with just eight minutes, when Phil Foden took advantage of a rebound from the edge of the area and kicked hard to score. At 13, came the second: Mahrez crossed the ball into the area and Grealish, with a header, completed it with a header into the goal.

With the advantage on the scoreboard, the rout seemed a matter of time. In the 32nd minute, De Bruyne received a pass from Rodri and added to expand.

Manchester keeps moving and makes 7

The 3-0 of the first half didn’t slow down Manchester City. On the contrary. At the start of the second stage, the home team already showed they wanted more. At four minutes, Mahrez received a pass from Gundogan, submitted and had a deflection in the defense to mark the fourth of the Citizens. At 17, De Bruyne appeared once more and kicked hard from the edge of the area to increase the count.

The sixth came at 29 with John Stones, taking advantage of a rebound inside the area to score. To close the rout, Nathan Ake took advantage of a corner kick and completed with a head for the goal.

And what about Leeds?

Marcelo Bielsa’s team did not have an easy life at Etihad Stadium. So much so that Leeds spent the entire first half without a sure finish for the goal. The team’s best chance came only in the middle of the second half, when Stuart Dallas risked a shot from outside the area and hit the right post of the goal defended by the Brazilian Ederson. But that was it. Completely dominated, Leeds did little to prevent the Manchester massacre.