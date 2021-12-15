Claro reaches 1.5 Gbps speed in demo of 5G network at Stock Car

Last weekend, Claro held the first demonstration of the 5G network with aggregation of the frequency bands acquired in the Anatel auction during the last stage of the Stock Car 2021, at the Autodromo de Interlagos.

Tests were conducted with the new Motorola Moto G200 and reached an impressive 1.5 Gbps in mobile broadband. The ultra speed is the result of the operator’s fifth-generation network at the site, which adds 100 MHz of the 3.5 GHz band, together with the 50 MHz of the 2.3 GHz, which adds up to a capacity of 150 MHz for data transmission.





sure

06 Dec



economy and market

03 Dec

Spectators also participated in the experience and used the network to compete with friends through a virtual simulation of racing on the Interlagos track, in a space organized exclusively in partnership with Motorola. Competitors entered the Augmented Reality slot using only the Moto G200, connected to Claro’s experimental 5G network, with low latency and impressive speed.

The end of the year marked the end of the main motorsport championships in Brazil and in the world, crowning Max Verstappen in F1 and Gabriel Casagrande in Stock Car as champions, respectively. Operator Claro took the opportunity to make experimental demonstrations of the 5G network, which delivered a lot of speed and adrenaline in the stages of the Stock Car 2021 and in the São Paulo F1 GP throughout the year.

In the opening stage of the 2021 Stock Car, speed lovers saw the first 5G transmission of a race in Brazil, promoted by Claro and Band, in Goiânia. Drones and special cameras sent the signal using the fifth-generation network installed by Claro at the racecourse.

Also in Stock Car, Claro installed the 5G network at the Interlagos Autodrome and offered an incredible and immersive racing experience, through 360º virtual cameras, where fans could watch the São Paulo stage from home, as if they were at the Autodrome.

While the race was taking place on the track for the São Paulo F1 GP, Claro took speed lovers to see a virtual exhibition of a Formula 1 car, by augmented reality, in addition to competing with friends in electrifying races through virtual simulations.

“We have a history in motorsport and motor sport, sponsoring drivers and teams. Technology, innovation and performance are territories in common with the Claro brand, at home with fiber or in cell phones with 5G”, commented Marcio Carvalho, director Claro’s Marketing Department.

Claro also sponsors team RBR and driver Sérgio Perez, in addition to sponsoring Pietro Fittipaldi, the Brazilian representative in F1, test driver for the Haas team.

see also