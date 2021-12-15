CNG should increase up to R$1 at pumps from January 2022

Starting in January, refuel with Natural Gas (CNG) will get more expensive. This is because Petrobras stipulated a 50% increase in long-term contracts, valid for four years, according to the Brazilian Association of Pipeline Gas Distributors (Abegás). For the end consumer, the expectation is that the increase be maximum BRL 1 per cubic meter. With a significant difference for ethanol and gasoline, CNG will still be the most advantageous option when filling the tank.

To make the comparison, the ideal is to calculate the price of each fuel per kilometer driven. Assuming that a popular economy car makes 16km per cubic meter of gas, 12 km per liter of gasoline and 7km per liter of ethanol, based on current prices in the State of Rio de Janeiro and adding R$1 to the cost of CNG, the A driver would spend R$0.33 to use natural gas, R$0.60 to travel the same distance on gasoline and R$0.88 to drive using alcohol.

The president of the Union of the Vehicle and Accessories Repair Industry of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Sindirepa RJ), Celso Mattos, says that, despite the higher value, CNG is advantageous because it offers greater autonomy, is less polluting and even , grant discount in the Tax on the Ownership of Motor Vehicles (IPVA).

– One reduction in property tax over 60% is considerable, even more so with the rise in car prices we’ve seen recently — opines Mattos.

The director of the National CNG Committee, Gabriel Kropsch, explains that this adjustment is related to the last quarter:

— CNG is calculated based on a formula that takes into account the last three months. Before, Petrobras used the rate of 12% of the price of a barrel of oil. Now, you want to consider 16%. So there are three different effects that we see. The rise in the price of oil, the rise in the exchange rate and the rise in percentage.

This cascade effect, however, will not directly affect the consumer because the increase suggested by the state-owned company will be applied to contracts with distributors which, in turn, will make adjustments in the tip.

— It is very difficult to measure the percentage of increase in posts, because it depends on the volume of the contract to which the adjustment will be applied and in which regions it will be done. The expectation is that, in pumps, the increase will be from R$ 0.60 to R$ 1 per m³ of CNG. A 50% increase for the end customer is unthinkable – analyzes Kropsch.