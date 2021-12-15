Cocaine on FAB plane: operation against drug trafficking blocks real estate and money from investigated | Federal District

The Federal Police (PF) launched, this Wednesday (15), a new stage of the operation that investigates international drug trafficking in Brazilian Air Force (FAB) aircraft. Police officers serve five search and seizure warrants in Brasília and Florianópolis (SC).

This is the 5th phase of Operation Fifth Column, which investigates a group that transported 37 kg of cocaine on a FAB plane from Brazil to Spain in 2019 and which resulted in the arrest of a Brazilian sergeant in Europe (remember below). The g1 awaits an Air Force deployment.

At this stage, the Federal Court determined the seizure and blocking of properties, BRL 3.6 million and two luxury vehicles. The target’s name was not released.

According to the PF, the investigations indicate that the investigated used relatives such as “oranges”, moved values ​​in kind and acquired goods. In addition, the scheme also had the participation of shell companies to “disguise real estate ownership and the movement of money”.

Investigators also informed that this phase of the operation is to seek more evidence relating to money laundering practiced by the head of the criminal association, which took drugs to Europe from flights on FAB aircraft.

The alleged scheme of sending narcotics by military planes came to light after the arrest of Brazilian sergeant Manoel Silva Rodrigues, in June 2019, in Seville, Spain. He was transporting the drug in a presidential entourage flight. President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) was not on the aircraft.

In February 2021, the PF launched the first phase of the Fifth Column operation. In addition to the use of military aircraft for trafficking, investigators uncover a money laundering scheme. At the time, 15 search and seizure warrants were served.

A month later, the court ordered the arrest of three other soldiers and the wife of Manoel Silva Rodrigues, for their participation in the crimes.

According to the Federal Police, the investigated teamed up with the sergeant arrested in Spain, “on a stable and permanent basis, to commit the crime of illicit drug trafficking.”

In relation to money laundering, investigations point to “the criminal group’s various strategies” to hide the goods obtained through drug trafficking, “especially the acquisition of vehicles and real estate with high payments in cash”, the PF said.

In October, police arrested a suspect of threatening witnesses in the investigation. According to the PF, the prisoner is also appointed as one of the leaders and financed by the criminal scheme.

In February last year, Sgt. Manoel Silva Rodrigues was sentenced by Spanish courts to six years and one day in prison, in addition to paying a fine of 2 million euros.

He made a deal with the Spanish prosecutor and told authorities that he “took advantage of his military status” to commit the crime.

The sergeant also said that he would leave the drug at a commercial center in Seville. Rodrigues stated that it was the first time he had transported drugs, but he admitted that he used to resell in Brazil products purchased while traveling for work, according to him, to supplement his low salary.

Spanish prosecutors wanted a longer sentence for the eight-year sergeant, but agreed to reduce that time because Manoel Silva Rodrigues confessed to the crime. During the hearing, he said little. The FAB military lamented the situation and apologized to the Spanish people.

In September of last year, the Spanish court denied a request for the transfer of the soldier. With the decision, he must serve his sentence fully in the European country.