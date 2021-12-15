Cocaine on FAB plane: PF seizes luxury cars and cash in operation against academy partner suspected of leading the scheme | Federal District

Operation Fifth Column, which investigates international drug trafficking in Brazilian Air Force (FAB) aircraft, seized, this Wednesday (15), luxury cars and BRL 354 thousand in kind. The target of this stage is a businessman, partner of an academy located in Asa Sul, in Brasília, suspected of leading the scheme.

The Federal Police (PF), however, did not release the name of the investigated. According to the agents, in addition to the apprehensions, there was blockage and kidnapping of millionaire amounts, and real estate, including the academy in which the suspect is a member.

The Federal Court determined the blocking of:

five properties

a gym

R$ 2 million referring to a loan made by the investigated

two luxury vehicles

BRL 1.6 million from the account of the investigated and his companies

Images released by the investigators show that the seized cash was divided into national and international currencies (see below). In addition, the vehicles found by police officers are luxury brands such as Land Rover.

1 of 4 Federal Police seize R$354,000 during an operation that investigates drug trafficking on FAB planes — Photo: PF/Divulgação Federal Police seize R$354,000 during an operation that investigates drug trafficking on FAB planes — Photo: PF/Divulgação

This is the fifth phase of the operation, which investigates a group that transported 37 kg of cocaine on an FAB plane, from Brazil to Spain, in 2019 and which resulted in the arrest of a Brazilian sergeant in Europe (remember below). In a statement, the FAB informed that the target of this stage of the operation is not military and that the investigation is under judicial secrecy.

“The institution remains following and collaborating with law enforcement authorities whenever necessary,” he said.

According to the PF, investigations show that the businessman used relatives like “oranges”, moved values ​​in kind and acquired goods. In addition, the scheme also had the participation of shell companies to “disguise real estate ownership and the movement of money”.

2 of 4 Vehicle seized in the Fifth Column operation, in DF — Photo: PF/Disclosure Vehicle seized in the Fifth Column operation, in DF — Photo: PF/Disclosure

Investigators also informed that this phase of the operation is to seek more evidence relating to money laundering practiced by the head of the group.

Also according to the PF, those investigated in the scheme can be held liable for crimes of money laundering and criminal association. The sentences can reach 13 years of imprisonment.

3 out of 4 Suitcase and the 37 kg of cocaine seized from FAB military prisoner in Spain — Photo: Guarda Civil de Sevilla Suitcase and the 37 kg of cocaine seized from a FAB soldier arrested in Spain — Photo: Guarda Civil de Sevilla

The alleged scheme of sending narcotics by military planes came to light after the arrest of Brazilian sergeant Manoel Silva Rodrigues, in June 2019, in Seville, Spain. He was transporting the drug in a presidential entourage flight. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was not on the aircraft.

In February 2021, the PF launched the first phase of the Fifth Column operation. At the time, 15 search and seizure warrants were served. A month later, the court ordered the arrest of three other soldiers and the wife of Manoel Silva Rodrigues, for their participation in the crimes.

According to the Federal Police, the investigated teamed up with the sergeant arrested in Spain, “on a stable and permanent basis, to commit the crime of illicit drug trafficking.”

In relation to money laundering, investigations point to “the criminal group’s various strategies” to hide the goods obtained through drug trafficking, “especially the acquisition of vehicles and real estate with high payments in cash”, the PF said.

In October, police arrested a suspect of threatening witnesses in the investigation. According to the PF, the prisoner is also appointed as one of the leaders and financed by the criminal scheme.

4 of 4 Brazilian Air Force Sergeant Manoel Silva Rodrigues, who was arrested on Tuesday (25) at the airport in Seville, Spain — Photo: Social networks/Reproduction TV Globo Brazilian Air Force Sergeant Manoel Silva Rodrigues, who was arrested on Tuesday (25) at the airport in Seville, Spain — Photo: Social networks/Reproduction TV Globo

In February last year, the sergeant was sentenced by Spanish courts to six years and one day in prison, in addition to paying a fine of 2 million euros.

He made a deal with the Spanish prosecutor and told authorities that he “took advantage of his military status” to commit the crime.

The sergeant also said that he would leave the drug at a commercial center in Seville. Rodrigues stated that it was the first time he had transported drugs, but he admitted that he used to resell in Brazil products purchased while traveling for work, according to him, to supplement his low salary.

Spanish prosecutors wanted a longer sentence for the eight-year sergeant, but agreed to reduce that time because Manoel Silva Rodrigues confessed to the crime. During the hearing, he said little. The FAB military lamented the situation and apologized to the Spanish people.

In September of last year, the Spanish court denied a request for the transfer of the soldier. With the decision, he must serve his sentence fully in the European country.