Company launches makeup line signed by singer Marília Mendonça

The Brazilian beauty and lifestyle brand ocean last year, together with Marília Mendonça, planned a collab. It was the singer’s first partnership associating her name with a product line.

The CEO and founder of ocean Michel Chehaibar says that Marília participated in all the project development processes. “Her main wish, from the beginning, was that the collection had total synergy with her and her fans. She insisted on choosing each of the colors and textures, gave her opinion about the packaging, wanted to know about the quality of the products. Marília asked about everything,” says Michel.

The tragic fate brought questions about the best time to publicize the project, which was designed with four hands between ocean and Marília for 12 months. The launch was initially scheduled for December 4th. The singer’s mother, Ruth Moreira, expressed her desire to continue her daughter’s plans.

“Marília was very excited about this partnership. From the beginning, she asked me my opinion about which colors to choose for the products that best represented her style at that time. She said I would love the makeup line and it really looked beautiful. There’s nothing fairer than making my daughter’s wish happen now,” Ruth said.

Makeup line signed by singer Marília Mendonça

With the endorsement, the limited edition collection “Marília Mendonça by Océane. Inspiration that can’t end” is now available exclusively on e-commerce of the brand www.oceane.com.br. Part of the sales will be donated to works and social causes that the singer supported. A second collection developed by Marília, which is already in production, will be launched in mid-2022.

The collection was designed based on the principle of Marília’s relationship with makeup through her shows. They are products with timeless colors that work in special situations, such as the ones she experiences on stage or in her daily life. Thinking about the hours that the singer needed to have impeccable makeup, all the products bring a lot of durability. Lipsticks, for example, were created with texture matte to maintain maximum fixation — in addition to being Marília’s favorite. The hues came from the singer herself, who shared the color references she used.

THE PRODUCTS

Liquid lipstick: In shades of Charm (nude), Diva (pink) and Super Star (red), the liquid lipstick comes with a complete formula. Composed of macadamia seed oil, it produces a softening effect on the lips. The texture is also wild and ready for any time: with effect matte, which guarantees long lasting.

Eyeshadow palette: A versatile palette. That was the singer’s premise for product development. Here, it has six colors, being five sparkling tones and one matte, all with a lot of fixation and pigmentation, a characteristic present in all the palettes of the ocean. The colors are Legend (champagne), Backstage (rose), Records (pink), Live (gold), Tour (green) and Music Star (brown).

Illuminator palette: One of her favorite items in makeup was the illuminator and, therefore, it could not be missing from the collection. The palette has three tones: Top Hit (pearl), Love Song (rose), Single (gold).

Blush: A rose gold that works on all skin tones and guarantees color to the cheekbones with a luminous effect.

Pen delineating: With a firm tip, this eyeliner pen allows for a precise stroke.