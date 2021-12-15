Controller aborts GOL plane takeoff in Congonhas, see and hear what happened

The Boeing 737 braking on the runway, in a scene from the video below





A video recorded at Congonhas Airport, in São Paulo, has generated a lot of repercussion since Monday night, December 13, after a Gol Linhas Aéreas plane had its takeoff aborted by the air traffic controller as it ran along runway 17R .

The instruction to abort the start in the middle of the race was given after a plane from Latam, which arrived to land shortly after on the same runway, informed that it was taking off.

See in the video below, recorded by the live camera of the “Golf Oscar Romeo” channel on YouTube, the moment described above and listen to the communications of the pilots of the two planes with the Congonhas tower controller, and just below the recording, understand more details about the situation:

According to the audio in the video above, it all starts with the Boeing 737-800 with registration number PR-GUY, from Gol Linhas Aéreas, receiving authorization for take-off from Congonhas’ 17R headland (17 right). It was 18 hours and 57 minutes local time.

The aircraft is seen starting its take-off run until, about 13 seconds later, the pilot of Latam flight 3253 is heard warning that it “has started a missed approach procedure”. It was the Airbus A319 with registration PT-TME, which darted while it was arriving, to land after the departure of the Goal. The following image shows the approximate position of Latam’s plane and Gol’s flight 1456 on the runway, at the moment of the launch:

Immediately after the launch information, the traffic controller prompts “GOL-1456, abort take-off, abort take-off”, and after another three seconds, repeats the instruction. The Gol aircraft is seen with its engine thrust reversers already activated, lifting water from the runway during its deceleration.

The controller then asks the Latam pilot what was the reason for the attack on his approach, to which he replies that it was an “unstabilized approach”.

Soon after, Gol’s Boeing 737 clears the runway and continues back to the apron.

According to the history of online flight tracking platforms, another Boeing 737-800 aircraft, with registration PR-GGL, was allocated to fly 1456, departing around 8:30 pm, two hours later than the standard time of 6:30 pm flight.

The PR-GUY jet, which returned to the apron, returned to flight later, departing around 9:00 pm on another flight, the 1964.

Why did the parent abort the takeoff?

The recording at Congonhas Airport brings us another interesting opportunity to follow a practical situation of how the procedures that guarantee aviation safety work.

With the Latam plane giving up its approach, if the Gol plane took off, both planes could be in very close positions to each other in flight, as the Latam A319 would pass over the airport on the way up while the 737-800 da Gol would be gaining height after leaving.

It’s possible that, by the time the 737’s takeoff was completed, the A319 was already high enough for the two jets to be so far apart as to not generate a traffic conflict. However, as in aviation, precaution is always the best choice in favor of safety, the controller chose to cancel the take-off authorization.

It is also worth mentioning that the pilots complied with the instruction to abort the takeoff because the aircraft had not yet exceeded the speed limit at which it would still be possible to stop within the available runway distance. If it had already been passed, they would continue with their departure, and then additional instructions would be given by air traffic control to ensure the separation of the two planes in flight.

As for the use of another aircraft for the flight, the change was possibly due to the need for cooling time and inspection of the landing gear due to the high heating of the brakes due to the intense braking during the aborted takeoff (it is worth mentioning that this is only one possibility, there may be other reasons).



