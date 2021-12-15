Coren: Council Approves Free Specialization Program for Nursing Technicians — District Policy Portal

Nursing, free specialization program at the professional post-education level for nursing technicians. The initiative seeks to qualify mid-level professionals for a specialized practice, contributing to the improvement of care and the democratization of access to professional development. With a workload of 300 hours, the expectation is that the courses will be made available in the first semester of 2022.

The qualification of technicians, the largest professional category in Brazilian Nursing, has direct positive effects on Public Health and contributes to increasing the category’s autonomy. The program is expected to train 10,000 professionals annually through partner public education institutions, adding quality, productivity and competitiveness to the work of nursing technicians in the health care network in the Unified Health System (SUS).

Together, Brazilian Nursing technicians total nearly 1.5 million professionals. Double working hours, low pay and little offer of specialization courses are among the main factors that impede qualification. “The initiative reinforces the commitment of the Nursing Councils to quality, free and continuous training, precisely for those who most need improvement to remain competitive in the job market. I am sure that this opportunity will be very much used by the category in the DF”, considers the president of the Regional Nursing Council of the Federal District (Coren-DF), Dr. Elissandro Noronha.

In July, while Pós Tec was still in the study phase, the program committee carried out technical visits to related universities and health schools, with the objective of getting to know the physical, functional and technological structures to identify possible partner institutions of Cofen with the capacity to promote qualification courses at national level. “The visits were necessary so that we could issue reports on the conditions of the assessed institutions. At the end, we produced a proposal that was presented to the Cofen plenary with indications of which universities are qualified to create opportunities for specializations”, highlights Cofen’s communication coordinator, Neyson Freire.

For the president of Cofen, Betânia Santos, the program appears as an opportunity to overcome these challenges and provide opportunities for the updating of theoretical-practical knowledge. “Post Tec Enfermagem is the result of attentive listening to the needs and anxieties of mid-level professionals. We are aware of the difficulties imposed on nursing professionals that make professional updating impossible, and for this reason, we spare no effort to offer the category a free and large-scale specialization”, he highlighted.

“The program will enable the Nursing Councils to return part of the amount collected to mid-level professionals to professionals in the form of training, helping to enhance the category”, highlighted Cofen’s vice-president, Antônio Marcos Freire.

The implementation of Post Tec will also meet a demand signaled by mid-level professionals during the Nursing Profile survey (Cofen/Fiocruz, 2015), in which they expressed interest in participating in professional improvement activities. The specialties offered will be in accordance with those recognized by Cofen Resolution 609/2019 in the areas of collective health, child and adolescent health, adult health and elderly health.

“The expansion of specialization courses is a demand also identified by the National Commission of Nursing Technicians and Auxiliaries (Conatenf). In addition to contributing to professional development, qualification allows for greater instruments to guarantee patient safety”, stressed Mariluce Ribeiro, member of the Pós Tec committee and member of Conatenf.

Legal base

The offer of courses for the promotion of studies and professional development is guaranteed in article 8, item X, of law nº 5.905/73, which provides for the creation of Federal and Regional Nursing Councils. Since its inception, Cofen has carried out a series of large-scale qualification programs, including the Proficiency Program and the Professional Master’s Degree in Nursing Cofen-CAPES, the largest professional support project for the Brazilian master’s.