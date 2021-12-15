Corinthians announces Paulinho’s return; steering wheel arrives on the way to Parque So Jorge

Corinthians announced this Wednesday morning its first signing aiming at 2022. The club confirmed the return of Paulinho after just over eight years. The athlete’s new relationship with Timão is valid for two years, until the end of 2023.

Paulinho was announced on social media with a live video from Parque São Jorge. The player arrived at the scene by truck and was received by fans and by President Duilio Monteiro Alves. When he got off the truck, Paulinho hugged Lucas, a well-known fan who hugged him at the Pacaembu fence, in 2012 – see reference below. Former steering wheel Basilio also welcomed the athlete on the spot. The famous siren was also used, as usual.

The player’s arrival was directly linked to the announcement of the new sponsor, Grupo Taunsa. Corinthians announced the agreement with the agricultural company shortly after Paulinho’s announcement on social networks. “As an initial investment, Taunsa has already arrived, enabling the hiring of ace Paulinho by Timão”, said the club in a note.

Paulinho’s first speeches were also published in the same material. The steering wheel also thanked Timão’s new sponsor;

“I’m very happy to be able to play again with the Corinthians shirt, the club I love and which was the pillar of my entire career. I want to thank Grupo Taunsa for helping us make my coming possible and for believing in the greatest club in the world. Brazil. Now it’s back to playing alongside Fiel with the certainty that we are going to make history together again”, celebrated Paulinho.

Last Monday, it is worth remembering, photos and videos leaked on the internet of what could be the announcement of the hiring of the player and a new sponsor. On Tuesday, however, the Corinthians football board talked about the athlete having made a causal visit and denied any agreement between the parties.

The fans expected the return of the defensive midfielder since May 2013, when he accepted a proposal to defend Tottenham, from England, but said goodbye saying he would return to the club. The reunion between Corinthians and Paulinho, by the way, was close to happening in the middle of this year, but he accepted a proposal from Al Ahli, from Arabia, and the expectations of the Corinthians fans were frustrated.

About two months later, however, in September, the athlete terminated his relationship with the Arab club and returned to being free in the market. The Alvinegra fans, then, got back to cheering up while the leaders of Timão talked about contacts with the athlete and claimed to have “left the doors open” for the former shirt 8.

Paulinho is Corinthians’ fifth name for the position. Besides him, the technician Sylvinho has Gabriel, Du Queiroz, Roni and Xavier at his disposal.

