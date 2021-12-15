Corinthians announces sponsorship agreement with agribusiness company; see details

Corinthians announced this Wednesday an agreement with Grupo Taunsa to be the team’s new sponsor. The company signed a contract with Timão until December 2023, when Duilio Monteiro Alves’ term ends. The settlement had been anticipated by the my helm on December 3rd and it was confirmed almost two weeks later.

The partnership provides for participation in content from various fronts of the club during the period and is the first between a large national and a company in the agricultural sector. In the ad, steering wheel Paulinho placed the partnership as fundamental for his return. There is an expectation that a 9 shirt will also be supported by the partnership.

The agreement will have “several social, marketing and communication actions, with investments aimed at boosting football and Corinthians sports, promoting and strengthening the country’s most strategic sector in the global economy,” according to the club.

Taunsa is very proud to be Corinthians’ new partner. And the first result of this partnership is the return of our idol Paulinho to Timão! Paulinho’s passion as always, is now also our passion. Go, @Corinthians ! 🖤🤍#TimaoTaunsa #CorinthiansComTaunsa pic.twitter.com/nr7mTbWdBB — Timon Taunsa (@timaotaunsa) December 15, 2021

Around 11am, the company also created an Instagram account called Timão Taunsa to symbolize the partnership between the two brands. It has not yet been announced what will be the space for promoting Taunsa on the shirt.

“Agriculture is one of the most robust sectors in the country, a national pride, and the partnership between Corinthians and the Taunsa Group brings benefits both to Corinthians’ sport and to agribusiness, because it brings together audiences who are often seen as distant. that Fiel will welcome this personalized Corinthians innovation to the return of Paulinho, an idol, a player who respects our shirt and who is the face of Corinthians. great partnership, which will be present in several actions and from which we will build the future of our club together,” said Duilio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians.

“The agreement is historic. Agriculture, like football, is the sector of society that most expresses the country’s talent on the international stage in several aspects: in quality, in job generation, in creativity, in development opportunities, in social contribution, in overcoming challenges, in world achievements. The planet is making that call: to increase food production for a growing global population while respecting the environment. Brazil is perhaps the only country capable of leading these two fronts at the same time – producing food and preserving the environment, with technology, responsibility and innovation. And, as a team historically engaged in important issues of society, there is no one better than Corinthians to convey this message”, said Grupo Taunsa CEO, Cleidson Augusto Cruz.

The Taunsa Group defines itself as a group of activities that ranges from farming in the field to the consumer’s table, citing among its attributions commodities, agriculture, agri-development and trade.

Commodities are the world’s primary resources ranging from soy to coal, needed to supply industry and society as a whole. Agriculture is the planting and cultivation of these grains and the like.

Agro fomento is a definition for fiscal and financial incentives to agricultural producers, usually through special credit lines. Trade, finally, deals with the trade of these goods in the national and international market.

Created in 2008, in Araçatuba, the group now occupies a corporate headquarters in Campinas and seeks to expand its business. Recently, he announced sponsorship of Bandeirante de Birigui, of the A3 Series in Paulista, stamping the Fortaunsa Agrobank brand on his shirt.

There are no details about the bank available on the internet, which may explain the need to promote the brand on a shirt like the Corinthians. On LinkedIn, Taunsa says it has between 200 and 500 employees linked to the group today.

Timão currently has nine different sponsors on his shirt, highlighting Hypera Pharma, owner of the master space and the naming rights of Neo Química Arena. In addition, the club has a contract with Nike for the supply of sports equipment.

See men’s shirt sponsors

Hypera Pharma (master)

Midea (back)

ale (breast)

Bitcoin Market (front bar)

Guys Bet (shoulder)

BMG (sleeves)

Positive (lower back bar)

Everyone’s card (front bar of the shim)

Poty (back shorts bar)

See more at: Corinthians Sponsor, Corinthians Shirt and Corinthians Board of Directors.