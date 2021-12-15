Corinthians confirms Paulinho, announces sponsor and seeks shirt 9

Paulinho is back at Corinthians. The club alvinegro announced today (15) the hiring of the defensive midfielder, who returns more than eight years after saying goodbye to Tottenham, England, having also played for other clubs abroad.

In his first spell at Corinthians, from 2010 to 2013, Paulinho won four titles: Brasileirão 2011, Copa Libertadores 2012, Club Mundial 2012 and Campeonato Paulista 2013. In all, he defended Timão in 167 matches, with 34 goals — a significant number for an athlete of his position.

The contract is valid until the end of 2023, just when the term of President Duilio Monteiro Alves ends — as anticipated by the UOL Sport. The player had been training at CT Joaquim Grava since last month to keep in shape, and will re-present to Corinthians on January 10, along with the rest of the squad.

After standing out at the Parque São Jorge club, the midfielder was sold to Tottenham, from England, in a record-season sale to Corinthians (18 million euros). From the Spurs, the defensive midfielder moved to Guangzhou Evergrande and then to Barcelona to play alongside Lionel Messi. He even returned to China before the lightning passage through Saudi Arabia. The player also played in two World Cups for the Brazilian team.

“Speak up, Faithful! The warrior is back. Next year, the animal will catch on. I’m counting on your presence and let’s go. We’re together,” said the player in a video released by Corinthians.

Yesterday, Roberto de Andrade, director of Corinthians, stated that Paulinho was not yet a player at the club and that the negotiation was not closed. This morning, the veteran was announced in a post on social networks.

The athlete arrived at Parque São Jorge in a truck, with the traditional sound of a siren, and posed for photos with fans and club advisors at the entrance.

New Sponsor, New Striker

Corinthians also announced the partnership with Grupo Taunsa, in agribusiness. The contract will start in January 2022, and will last until December 2023, and provides for the participation of the new sponsor in the club’s content, physical and digital properties, as well as activations to be announced soon.

“I’m very happy to be able to play again with the Corinthians shirt, the club I love and which was the pillar of my entire career. I want to thank Grupo Taunsa for helping us make my coming possible and for believing in the greatest club in the world. Brazil. Now it’s back to playing alongside Fiel with the certainty that we are going to make history together again,” said Paulinho.

Now, the new sponsor’s money will go towards hiring a new striker, a priority for the board for the 2022 season. The club is also looking for a defender and makes rounds for a left-back and a right-back.

The first two names spoken at Parque São Jorge were Anderson Talisca and Edinson Cavani. Talks with the first were discarded, while negotiations with the second have not progressed yet.

Corinthians’ goal in this transfer window is to make noise in the market and hire a strong name that will bring national and international repercussions. Guaranteed at next year’s Copa Libertadores, the club wants to build a star-studded cast, conquer media space and enhance the properties of its shirt.

The tactic has been adopted by the current administration since the second half of this year, when — even facing debts — it agreed with Willian, Renato Augusto, Roger Guedes and Giuliano.

Corinthians version 2022

Paulinho’s arrival raises questions for coach Sylvinho. His challenge will be to build the Corinthians midfield next year. The defensive midfielder has offensive characteristics, acting close to the midfielders and does not have the marking as the characteristic that led him to dispute two World Cups.

Recently, Sylvinho stated that he sees room for all reinforcements in the starting lineup, but he did not detail the tactical scheme he intends to use. The tendency is for the full-backs to act as defenders to balance the midfield with an offensive character.

The ideal Corinthians for 2022 must have Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos (Lucas Piton); Paulinho, Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Willian; Roger Guedes and Jô (reinforcement yet to come).