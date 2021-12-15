Corinthians director denies conversation for Cavani and Surez, but warns: ‘They thought William was impossible’

The Corinthians board gave an interview this Tuesday afternoon, at CT Joaquim Grava, and discussed the club’s search for a center forward. The football director, Roberto de Andrade, adopted caution when dealing with the issue and denied contact with Uruguayans Edinson Cavani and Luis Suárez, but maintained the high level in the search.

“The reality is like this: Corinthians are looking for a 9 shirt, everyone knows that, these names you’ve put in were not put up by us. They are great athletes in the world that we haven’t had any contact with, not even with Cavani, who is the most talked, much less with Suárez,” said Roberto, before stirring up the fans’ expectations.

“But we cannot underestimate Corinthians. When William’s conversation came out, everyone was also saying ‘it’s impossible to bring a player with what he used to earn in Europe’, and things ended up working out. They’re big names, they’re players that we monitor,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be Cavani, forget about it. There is no upfront business going on,” he continued later.

Cavani’s name gained momentum recently as he is a player with just six more months of contract with Manchester United, in England. Timão counts on the financial support of Taunsa, a group from the interior of São Paulo formed by four large areas of agribusiness: commodities, agriculture, agri-development and trade, which should be announced as a new sponsor soon.

The initial negotiation is to print one of its brands on the uniform, but the group is also working with the idea of ​​a financial contribution for large reinforcements. President Duilio Monteiro Alves leads the negotiations, but the football board remains attentive to developments. According to them, however, there was no proposal to the athlete.

“Not only him, but also others who are in the end of contract period and it becomes easier, but these two names you mentioned, we didn’t have a conversation with anyone, we don’t even know if they’re willing to come play in Brazil. We heard in the last few days that he wanted a three-year contract, that doesn’t exist because we didn’t have any contact with them, I don’t even know where it came from. But we don’t rule out anyone, because anything is possible, if tomorrow there will be a conversation that could happen, we are here to talk. The most that can happen is knowing that we don’t have the conditions. We are not going to create a false expectation for the fans, because it may not go forward at all, but it is known that a 9 Corinthians is looking for,” he concluded.

During the press conference, Robeto de Andrade spoke again about the center forward position and the options already mentioned in speculation in recent days.

“Now, a Cavani, Suárez, this is a little more than our imagination. But we can never underestimate, suddenly someone from Cavani comes to us and says he wants to play in Brazil, I don’t know, we never know We use the example of Willian, even though he left Corinthians, it was a business completely out of the reality of the Brazilian world. You all know that he earned 8 million euros and everyone knows how much this is in real terms. did it come true, all right with Willian’s help, wanting to be with us, gave up, at last, hit our pocket? Perfect! This can happen to any other great player, now you can’t believe it’s Cavani, Suarez or Lewandowski, but we’re going to bring a 9 that you can be sure of”, concluded.

Alessandro Nunes, football manager, also spoke about the subject afterwards.

“Our soccer director Roberto very well said, there was no situation that we could be bringing to you and we were talking about deadlines, numbers, periods, there was nothing in that sense. He is an exceptional athlete, his career speaks for itself, like many others, including in the position, and he is an athlete with full capacity so that if one day there was the possibility and opportunity to wear the Corinthians shirt. The Corinthians shirt is as big as the athlete’s own career”, he said.

