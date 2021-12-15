Corinthians? Neto points out the only club in Brazil that could pay Cavani

Credit: Disclosure – Manchester United

During the program “Os Donos da Bola” this Tuesday (14), Neto was revolted by the Corinthians’ interest in Cavani. In his view, the financial cost of the Uruguayan, who earn around R$ 6 million per month, is not worth it for Timão. Thus, the former player pointed out that only Palmeiras, sponsored by Crefisa, is able to afford the attacker’s arrival.

“Do you really want to hire Cavani? You are kidding, right? You have to pay 13th, you have to pay vacations. I’m not going to talk about him for an audience. He is 34 years old and earns 6 million a month, he earns in pounds, do you have any idea what this is? No sponsor gives that money, only Palmeiras has 50 million on their shirt with Crefisa and FAM, Cavani isn’t playing anything, he earns in pounds! Come talk about Cavani for other fans to make fun of, just like Drogba!“, he said.

Publicly, Corinthians handles the situation involving Cavani with caution. In addition, Roberto de Andrade, the club’s football director, denied any kind of consultation related to Suárez. Even with the posture, Alvinegro continues to analyze the market and does not rule out a bombshell contract for 2022.

“Corinthians are looking for a 9 shirt, everyone knows that, and those names weren’t given by us. They are great athletes in the world, we had no contact with Cavani, much less with Suarez. But we cannot underestimate Corinthians. we had no contact with him, we don’t know where he came from. But we don’t rule out anyone, anything is possible. The most that can happen is that we discover that we don’t have the conditions.” said the leader at a press conference.

