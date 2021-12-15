Corinthians publishes video in memory of Paulinho’s goal against Vasco in Libertadores 2012; Look

This Wednesday morning, Corinthians announced the arrival of defensive midfielder Paulinho. On social networks, the club published a video in memory of the historic game against Vasco in 2012, which guaranteed Timão’s place in the semifinals of the Libertadores.

The video begins with Diego Souza’s move in the second half of the match. At the time, the Vasco player was launched into attack and went alone towards the goal. However, what would be the first goal of the match was avoided by a miraculous defense by Cassio.

“Something was going to happen, man, after that defense”, says Fábio Santos in the recently published video. “After I defended that ball, we would grow, right?”, recalls Cassio. “We just needed an arrival”, completes Alex – see the full video below.

Then it’s the turn of Alessandro Nunes, now the football manager of the Parque São Jorge team. The former player recalls: “I had to have a ball”. “Then the corner kicked off”, complements the goalkeeper. Left-back Fábio Santos reappears to say: “Alex hit the ball too well, right?”.

“When Alex hit, it was always very dangerous,” says Alessandro. “I went with the ball already thinking of putting it on the penalty spot”, recalls Alex himself. Afterwards, the participants in that duel chant that someone had to head in after the corner kick and complete with “he has arrived”. Finally, the owner of the header that ensured Corinthians’ streak in the 2012 Libertadores appears. Paulinho ends the video with the phrase: “I arrived”.

Check out the Corinthians publication

See more at: Paulinho and Libertadores da America.