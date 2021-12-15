Corinthians will increase payroll with Paulinho and shirt 9, but warns: “We won’t do crazy things” | corinthians

Corinthians dreams big, but guarantees they won’t take their feet off the ground. After making big signings this year, the club is preparing new reinforcements for 2022 and is willing to increase expenses with the professional cast. The main investments will be to have the idol Paulinho back and look for a 9 weight jersey, with the Uruguayan Cavani being a difficult dream, but not impossible.

The Corinthians board argues that it will be able to spend more on salaries because revenue in 2022 will also increase, with more box office revenues, new sponsors and commercial deals.

Timão’s budget for next year – unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of the club last Monday – foresees the expense of BRL 289 million with salaries and labor charges in the football department, which represents BRL 22.2 million per month. This amount includes not only how much is paid to players, but also to administrative officials and members of the coaching staff.

The estimated amount with football professionals corresponds to 68% of what Corinthians intends to earn in the department in 2022, around R$ 420 million (mostly with TV rights and sponsorships).

– Our reality cannot exceed a percentage of our revenue, and we are forecasting for next year a higher revenue than we had in 2021. This makes it easier to have a margin to bring in other players. I want the fans to be calm, any player who arrives at Corinthians, wins 10, 20, 100, 1 million, it doesn’t matter, everything is done responsibly, the possible and impossible calculations are made, and everyone who arrives at Corinthians will receive it on time – declared football director Roberto de Andrade, who also added.

– We are not doing crazy things and we are not going to do crazy things, this is Duilio’s determination (Monteiro Alves, president of the club), we have to do everything with our feet on the ground, with a lot of responsibility. And never forget to have a strong team. If it’s possible to have a strong team spending less, that’s what we’re going to do.

1 of 1 Paulinho will again defend Corinthians in 2022 — Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images Paulinho will again defend Corinthians in 2022 — Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Overall, including employees from other departments, Corinthians expects to increase spending on salaries and charges by 15% in 2022. Part of this is to replace inflation, which will end the year above 10% in Brazil.

As with Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Willian and Róger Guedes, Corinthians continues to prioritize the hiring of players who are free, as is the case with Paulinho, or at the end of their contract, such as Cavani.

The defensive midfielder has already had a contract for two years to return to the club where he won the Libertadores and the World Cup in 2012 and should be announced as the first reinforcement for 2022 later this week. The Uruguayan striker, on the other hand, had a first conversation with the Alvinegra board, who know that the deal is not easy and tries to contain the fans’ expectations.

With no cost for acquiring economic rights, Timão can offer better salaries and gloves (a bonus for signing the contract) to seduce athletes.

In addition to looking for a center forward, the club has the hiring of a defender as a priority.

Although the scenario for 2022 is more optimistic, it remains far from easy. Thanks to work to reduce costs and renegotiate with creditors, Corinthians managed to stabilize its debt, but it remains at a still high level, at around R$ 1 billion. With the increase in the Selic rate, currently at 9.25% per year, interest expenses will also be higher.

Despite the difficulties, the forecast for this year is to close with a surplus of R$ 3 million, putting an end to a series of four consecutive years with negative financial results.