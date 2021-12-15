Councilor who banned neutral language now wants to veto all-in-one bathroom – Policy

The project was presented after councilor Eduardo Azevedo received this image of bathrooms at a dance event in the city (photo: Reproduction/WhatsApp) The councilor whose bill banned neutral language in schools in Divinpolis when it became law now wants to veto unisex and multi-gender toilets in the city in the Midwest of Minas Gerais. The justification presented by the legislator is “preserving the safety of children, adolescents and women”. The text was read in the City Council this Tuesday (14/12), but it should only be voted on in 2022.

The project, which received criticism at the House (see below), also states that it aims to preserve “the constitutional right to privacy”. With the ban, councilor Eduardo Azevedo (PSC) says he hopes to prevent the occurrence of crimes against dignity and sexual freedom, in addition to others against the vulnerable.

“We seek to preserve the intimacy and safety of our children, adolescents and women”, he argues, without, however, presenting data that support the link between unisex toilets and violence against children, adolescents and women.

For Azevedo, unisex or multi-gender restrooms “are a threat to users”, according to him, as they have no way of “preventing opportunists from visiting these places”.

The bill makes provision for places where it is not possible to set up gender-specific toilets, in which case “the use of this health care environment by men and women is authorized in an alternate and individual manner, respecting their privacy” .

“We cannot allow ideological fads to override the security not only of women but also of our children”, he emphasizes.

The proposal was presented after the councilor received, last week, images (one of them opens this article) of a bathroom with shared rooms for men and women in a dance event for children and teenagers. The toilets are next to each other, within the same environment, identified as “male” and “female”.

‘Most important things’

Member of the Council’s Education Commission, councilwoman Lohanna Frana (Citizenship) criticized the proposal. During today’s meeting, he exhibited images of scrapped restrooms in the city’s health units, stating that there are “more important matters”. “I just want to point out about the real problems with toilets in this city, why they exist,” he declared.

One of the bathrooms used as a storeroom. Another one has no accessibility. Finally, it showed a photo of one without a door. “I’m in a bathroom with no door at all, at the Ita post. That doesn’t sexualize children, does it?”, he began.

The bill banning unisex toilets in Divinpolis is only to be voted on next year. (photo: Illustrative image/Tim Mossholder/Pexels)

“I think we have to talk about things that are real problems. This city has a public infrastructure falling apart, there is a lot that needs to be reformed”, he added.

The report tried to contact the LGBTQIA+ Movement from Divinpolis, which preferred to comment on the proposal. It limited itself to classifying it as “ridiculous” and not going to debate or give a platform to the councilor who created the project.

The matter still goes through the commissions and should go to plenary only next year. Considering the parliamentary recess, it will only be discussed after February 2022.

*Amanda Quintiliano Special for MS