Covid-19: antibody therapies lose effectiveness against omicron – 12/14/2021

German researchers have found that covid-19 antibody therapies developed by Eli Lilly and Regeneron lose most of their effectiveness when exposed to the omicron variant of the coronavirus in laboratory tests.

The group of scientists found that the protection of Xevudy, the antibody cocktail of GlaxoSmithKline and Vir, was maintained in an exposure to the micron in a laboratory experiment, but this was not the case with the antibodies bamlanivimab and etesevimab, by Lilly, nor of the antibodies to Regeneron’s drug Ronapreve.

“The neutralizing activity of several monoclonal antibodies is strongly affected against the omicron variant and will limit treatment options for omicron-induced Covid-19,” the study authors said in the paper published online Tuesday.

The findings have not yet been submitted to the scientific community for publication in a medical journal.

Asked about the findings, Ely Lilly said it believes the effectiveness of its antibody combination is lessened.

“Due to the substitutions contained in the spike protein of the worrying omicron variant, it appears that bamlanivimab with etesevimab will likely result in reduced neutralizing activity,” a company official said.

Regeneron did not immediately comment, but last week a group of researchers based in Germany came to a similar conclusion about their drug, saying that the omicron is resistant to it.