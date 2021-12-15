Covid-19: Rio releases anticipation of the booster dose, but maintains a five-month deadline for the second dose as a recommendation

RIO — The municipal secretary of Health in Rio, Daniel Soranz, informed this Tuesday that anyone who is close to completing five months since the second dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 — one of the conditions for receiving the third, according to guidance from the city hall — you can anticipate your backup if you have a trip planned for the New Year. The possibility of an advance is extended, according to him, to those who have another justification, such as a scheduled elective surgery or simply the desire to feel more secure during the festive period. In a letter sent to all posts this Tuesday, the city guides that the general population is allowed to anticipate up to three months. Soranz emphasizes that the ideal is that the term does not stray too far from the standard of five months.

New Year in Rio: city ​​hall announces planning for new year 2022; Copacabana will have blocking points

— Anyone who has a trip, or who has some justification, or who thinks they will feel safer, can look for the health unit and request an anticipation of the third dose. The most important thing now is for people to get vaccinated. If the person is going to take a trip, or will have a surgical procedure, or will have some personal reason why they need to anticipate the booster dose, they can anticipate it – the secretary told the reporter after the official schedule, this Tuesday morning .

what does the office say

Consider a minimum interval of 05 months of the single dose (Janssen) or 2nd dose (other vaccines), for the general population;

The orientation is “DO NOT BUREAUCRATIZE THE VACCINATION OFFER”, on the contrary, seek to guide and facilitate the vaccination of individuals suitable for DR. In case of advance request, the user who makes up the GENERAL POPULATION group must be advised that the best time to perform the DR is when the primary regimen has completed five months (DU or D1+D2), but in specific situations (e.g. . travel, medical recommendations, etc.) anticipation of up to three months may be allowed

Consider a minimum interval of 03 months of the single dose (Janssen) or 2nd dose (other vaccines), in the elderly group

Consider a minimum interval of 28 days for the single dose (Janssen) or 2nd dose (other vaccines), for immunosuppressed patients;

Consider a minimum interval of 05 months of the single dose (Janssen) or 2nd dose (other vaccines), with PFIZER vaccine, for pregnant and postpartum women;

Allow the user, depending on the availability of doses, to choose the vaccine that they find most convenient for their RD;

For those NOT vaccinated so far, who intend to start their vaccination schedule against COVID-19, they can choose the most convenient vaccine for the 1st dose (D1), depending on availability

Tours: After two years, cruises return to Rio with sanitary protocols and promise to move the city’s economy

The period of five months between the second and third doses is valid for all adults, the target audience for the booster. The exception is those over 60 — all able to receive the third dose after three months — and people aged 55 to 59 years — who follow their own schedule, also observing a minimum interval of three months.

Covid-19: Rio allows vaccine schedule with three doses of Pfizer, effective against Ômicron

According to Soranz, the request for anticipation of the third dose does not require the presentation of any type of proof at the service, such as airline tickets.

– We know that the third dose is best done within five months, because the future protection will be greater. But if the person feels more secure in this way or has some justification, he can anticipate it, no problem. Just look for a Health unit. All professionals are advised to be very flexible with this. There is a lot of vaccine in stock, available, enough for a large number of people to anticipate – said the secretary.

The municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz, spoke on the social network that a booster dose can be brought forward Photo: Twitter / Reproduction

Epidemic: What is the influenza virus? What are the types of viruses? What is the cause? How to fight?

He informs that the city has approximately 520,000 doses of vaccine against Covid-19 in storage, with 260,000 from Pfizer and the rest from AstraZeneca.

— The units are advised not to bureaucratize. There is vaccine available. If the user thinks it’s his time, for some personal reason, he can justify it there. Professionals will guide what is the best time, but everyone is authorized to anticipate, if necessary – he says.

Know more

To the point The impact of the first recorded death by Ômicron



Lauro and Gabeira Bolsonaro’s denial never ends



Malu is ON Juliano Spyer: ‘The vote for Bolsonaro costs the evangelical dear’



CBN Panorama AGU asks for revocation of vaccine passport; US Tornado Deaths Increase; singer Ávine Vinny is arrested





Are you going to travel? Learn how to get a Covid-19 vaccination certificate

Recordings: Cameras in PM uniforms begin to be used on New Year’s Eve

Soranz did not say what the anticipation limit is, that is, the maximum number of weeks or months in which a user can advance his immunization schedule. He said, however, that “it doesn’t make sense to anticipate for a very short time” from the second dose.

— Each case will be evaluated. It depends on age, comorbidities or degree of exposure, if he is going to travel or is a health professional, for example – he said. — People with immunosuppression or very severe comorbidity can take the third dose 28 days after the second. We know that the ideal in this process is around five months, but we advance it to three months in the case of the elderly, to guarantee this protection. If you’re anticipating too much, you’ll probably have to get another shot down the road. So the ideal is to keep a spacing close to five months.

The president of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (Sbim) Juarez Cunha questioned the effectiveness and parameters that led the city to take the decision. The doctor says that the correct thing would be to follow the guidance of the National Immunization Plan (PNI), which defined the booster dose interval for five months. He criticizes leaving the population’s free choice to decide when to look for the clinic to take the third vaccine:

— A criterion is needed as a public health policy. When there is a clear definition, all the logistics and organization are facilitated. It will be confusing even when an additional dose is needed in 2022 after the booster. The Technical Chambers are discussing whether it is possible to reduce the five-month interval defined by the PNI, but there is still no consensus. A rule that is recommended for the elderly or immunosuppressed does not necessarily work for other groups – he says.