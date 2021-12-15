Covid-19: Rio releases anticipation of the booster dose, but maintains a five-month deadline for the second dose as a recommendation

RIO — The municipal secretary of Health in Rio, Daniel Soranz, informed this Tuesday that anyone who is close to completing five months since the second dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 — one of the conditions for receiving the third, according to guidance from the city hall — you can anticipate your backup if you have a trip planned for the New Year. The possibility of an advance is extended, according to him, to those who have another justification, such as a scheduled elective surgery or simply the desire to feel more secure during the festive period. Despite not establishing a maximum limit for the anticipation time, Soranz emphasizes that the ideal is that the deadline does not stray too far from the standard of five months.

— Anyone who has a trip, or who has some justification, or who thinks they will feel safer, can look for the health unit and request an anticipation of the third dose. The most important thing now is for people to get vaccinated. If the person is going to take a trip, or will have a surgical procedure, or will have some personal reason why they need to anticipate the booster dose, they can anticipate it – the secretary told the reporter after the official schedule, this Tuesday morning .

The period of five months between the second and third doses is valid for all adults, the target audience for the booster. The exception is those over 60 — all able to receive the third dose after three months — and people aged 55 to 59 years — who follow their own schedule, also observing a minimum interval of three months.

According to Soranz, the request for anticipation of the third dose does not require the presentation of any type of proof at the service, such as airline tickets.

– We know that the third dose is best done within five months, because the future protection will be greater. But if the person feels more secure in this way or has some justification, he can anticipate it, no problem. Just look for a Health unit. All professionals are advised to be very flexible with this. There is a lot of vaccine in stock, available, enough for a large number of people to anticipate – said the secretary.

The municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz, spoke on the social network that a booster dose can be brought forward Photo: Twitter / Reproduction

He informs that the city has approximately 520,000 doses of vaccine against Covid-19 in storage, with 260,000 from Pfizer and the rest from AstraZeneca.

— The units are advised not to bureaucratize. There is vaccine available. If the user thinks it’s his time, for some personal reason, he can justify it there. Professionals will guide what is the best time, but everyone is authorized to anticipate, if necessary – he says.

Soranz did not say what the anticipation limit is, that is, the maximum number of weeks or months in which a user can advance his immunization schedule. He said, however, that “it doesn’t make sense to anticipate for a very short time” from the second dose.

— Each case will be evaluated. It depends on age, comorbidities or degree of exposure, if he is going to travel or is a health professional, for example – he said. — People with immunosuppression or very severe comorbidity can take the third dose 28 days after the second. We know that the ideal in this process is around five months, but we advance it to three months in the case of the elderly, to guarantee this protection. If you’re anticipating too much, you’ll probably have to get another shot down the road. So the ideal is to keep a spacing close to five months.