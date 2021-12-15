‘Crazy for you’ · TV News

Without knowing it, Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will make Barbara (Alinne Moraes) give up telling the truth about the stolen tale of Janine (Indira Nascimento) in Um Lugar ao Sol. farce in the nine o’clock soap opera on Globo. “I’m crazy about you,” the usurper will say.

Passionate about books, the executive will be dazzled by the award for women in first place in the literary competition and will set up a circus to declare his admiration for women, in a sudden demonstration of love in this Wednesday (15th) chapter.

Threatened by the real author of the text, Santiago’s youngest (José de Abreu) ​​will be surprised by the presence of the press when she arrives at her mansion ready to resolve the misunderstanding with her husband with the help of Nicole (Ana Baird).

“So, Bárbara Assunção? First place in the short story contest on the White Page. What do you have to tell us?” asked one of the journalists. Realizing her sister’s despair, the voice actress will put the reporters on the run.

A little later, Lara’s ex-boyfriend (Andréia Horta) will arrive all cute with a ring for his preppy girl. “I’m crazy about you. The most amazing woman, the most beautiful…”, he will say, in a sapiosexual style — someone who is attracted to someone else’s intelligence, worldview and culture. The young woman will then give up telling the truth.

