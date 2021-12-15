Share Tweet Share Share Email



Credit released by Caixa Tem to Brazilians The loan program through the Caixa Tem application for low-income population has been harshly criticized by economists who fear the high risk of indebtedness of the most vulnerable families and by entities that defend the implementation of a minimum basic income in the country. THE Federal Savings Bank launched a credit line between BRL 300 and one thousand reais, charging interest of 3.99% per month and 24 months to pay.

The announcement comes at a time when emergency aid is about to end and the government has not found a solution to support Auxílio Brasil, a new social program that would incorporate Bolsa Família holders and part of Brazilians still outside the program who will be without the emergency benefit.

It also occurs amid successive increases in the basic interest rate, which can make credit more expensive for families with few resources that are the target of the new financing line.

For Professor Myrian Lund, specialist in Finance and professor of MBAs at Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV), on the eve of the end of emergency aid payments and in front of a picture of worsening economic crisis, credit for the low-income population is the government’s bet for stimulate household consumption at the end of the year and avoid an even worse performance of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

— The economy not growing is an inconvenience for the government. (The credit program) It is a way of trying to keep the GDP with this population consuming. People have to have some consumption to sustain GDP. Today I see this measure of trying to hold the economy, with interest rates rising, inflation up there, a negative picture for the country’s economy. The government is encouraging people to go shopping, keeping the economy running to a minimum. It is not by chance the chosen date to release the credit. It is to continue the assistance that ends and continues the part of the policy without any basis – stresses Lund.

The economist also assesses that the measure aimed at the low-income and extremely vulnerable population will increase household indebtedness. She emphasizes that because of the high risk of default, Caixa is offering the credit at the highest interest rates in the market.

On the market average, payroll-deductible loans have an average interest of 1.45% per month, and personal credit has an average rate of 2.42% per month, according to the Central Bank (BC).

Caixa itself offers lower interest rates on personal loans for individuals outside the Caixa Tem application. The bank’s average, according to data from the BC report, is 1.64% per month. Even the average interest rates of Banco do Brasil (BB) are lower: 3.33% per month.

default risk

According to analysts, the difference between those applied by Caixa, in the same modality, and by other banks in relation to Caixa Tem, is the risk of default by the borrower.

— People are starting to use this money to supplement their income to buy food. It is an almost unpayable loan that will generate debt. It’s a high interest rate. Banks are working at 2% a month, and Caixa is offering twice as much. It’s a future problem. There is no financial education or education,” explains Myrian Lund.

According to her, the advantage of accessing credit aimed at this public would be if the resource were used to develop some economic activity.

— Access would be interesting to leverage the lives of these workers. For example, to buy equipment to work, to produce an income to do something. This would be microcredit aimed at productive activity. This loan would be positive, promoting the possibility of generating some work – he emphasizes.

Simão Davi Silber, senior professor at the Department of Economics at USP and a researcher at Fipe, points out that a large part of the public with accounts at Caixa Tem is vulnerable and unable to pay.

— How does a commercial bank loan work? He lends to those who have a good record and will pay. But Caixa wants to use a credit program based on a very rudimentary registry, because they are people who do not have access to income in a consistent, more adequate and more stable way. If you have a large number of loans, the credit will hardly be paid, and the account will go to the widow, that is, the biggest shareholder of the bank, which is the government, the National Treasury – says Silber.

Lack of minimum income public policy

The Brazilian Network of Basic Income, an entity that defends the implementation of public policies for minimum income and social protection network in the country, sees the initiative with concern. The Network’s Institutional Relations director, Paola Carvalho, observes that the government has not yet managed to solve the impasse over the creation and the necessary budget for the Auxílio Brasil program, designed to replace Bolsa Família.

Carvalho recalls that the queue of Brazilians living in poverty and extreme poverty is growing. Today, there are nearly 1.2 million people who meet the program’s criteria and are enrolled in the Federal Government’s Cadastro Único for social benefits, but were not included to receive help. In addition, she highlights the risk of indebtedness of a large population in a situation of social vulnerability.

— It raises a major concern about indebtedness, linking a loan to a public social protection policy. The government itself reviews the eligibility criteria for granting the social benefit on a monthly basis. It is a protection policy with a reassessment process and no permanence guarantee. Two days before the payment of emergency aid, for example, the beneficiary is informed that he will no longer receive because he has failed to meet the program’s requirements. Now, the person can stop receiving the social benefit and will still be in debt. It is the Brazilian State itself putting the population in a situation of indebtedness — assesses Paola Carvalho

Prospects

According to Caixa, there are about one hundred million potential customers for this credit line. These are people who have digital social savings accounts opened by the institution to pay emergency aid and other benefits, such as Bolsa Família, salary bonuses, emergency withdrawal from the FGTS and payment of the Employment and Income Preservation Program (Bem). THE loan possibility, however, will exclude Bolsa Família beneficiaries (see below).

The director of the Brazilian Basic Income Network reminds that, in November, the last installment of emergency aid will be paid and that the government will still have to resolve the liabilities of people who are without income and were not included in Bolsa Família. In addition, Caixa Tem’s interest is above the market average.

— Putting people who receive public income transfer policy to pay off a loan is a scandalous step backwards. There are other answers from a social point of view that are much more urgent than this policy of fattening the bank by charging interest. We are not even talking about subsidized loans. On the other hand, there is a difficulty in accessing the income transfer policy and, in the provisional measure that creates the Auxílio Brasil, there is no detail on the new amount and the number of beneficiaries. If the government manages to reach 17 million people served, which is the maximum that minister Paulo Guedes is talking about, we will have at least 22 million people with zero income in November after the end of emergency aid — explains Paola Carvalho

Exception: those who have Bolsa Família are left out

Whoever wins Bolsa Família will not be able to take out the loan, according to Caixa, for legal and technical reasons, such as the transformation of the social savings account into a digital account at the time of granting credit. The beneficiaries of the other programs can take the loan, if they are approved in the registration analysis.

Extra Source














