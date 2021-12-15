Cruzeiro tries to hire Danilo Avelar to increase options in the defensive sector – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Corinthians Agency



In search of more options in the market, Cruzeiro may even agree to hire Danilo Avelar, 32, a left-back by origin, but who is also a defender.

Despite still having a contract with the São Paulo club, the player, who had been recovering from knee surgery, was removed after practicing an act of racism in a chat, while playing a game on the internet.

At the time, Danilo Avelar told a foreign player in Counter Strike: “baby girl”, which generated huge negative repercussions.

He confirmed the veracity of the dialogue and apologized the next day.

“First of all, I want to admit my mistake. What I wrote during the game does not match what I think and what I will teach my son. Everyone knows that I play CS:GO and, in one of the matches, I was offended by a foreign player in my condition as a Brazilian. I lost my temper, but unfortunately I made the situation worse: I made the serious mistake of writing a phrase with a racist connotation to an opponent,” he wrote.

Since then, Danilo Avelar has been studying the topic, taking weekly classes and being active in the fight against racism.

According to Itatiaia’s findings, the negotiation with Cruzeiro really exists and the parties are talking to move forward not only to hire the player, but also to bring what the player experienced and what he learned about the fight into the club.

The understanding is that Danilo Avelar can be an important reinforcement for coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo and also show that people can learn a lot and try to live differently even if they make a serious mistake like his.

The information about the interest of the Cruise in Danilo Avelar was anticipated by the portal “Meu Timão” and confirmed to Itatiaia by the player’s own manager, Fernando Garcia. The agent also takes care of the career of Petros, who came to be in the crosshairs of Cruzeiro recently, but the initial request cooled the negotiation.

