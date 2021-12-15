Cryptocurrencies lose $182 billion on threat to risky assets and more issues moving the crypto market today

The cryptocurrency market registers another day of losses amid the start of the Federal Reserve (FED) meeting, which could signal an increase in interest rates in the United States. The fear is that, if the change is confirmed, investors could close positions in risky assets in search of safer returns on US government bonds.

The sum of all major cryptoactives dropped $182 billion in one day, from $2.41 trillion to $2.39 trillion, in the month’s biggest daily retreat. Since the beginning of December, total losses have reached US$ 530 billion.

Do you want to learn to invest in cryptoactives for free, in a practical and intelligent way? We have prepared a free step-by-step lesson. Click here to watch

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Bitcoin (BTC), which dropped to US$45,000, is trying to recover the region of US$47,000 this morning as investors in US BTC ETFs already lose their appetite for the product. As a result, the Chicago exchange futures contracts, which serve as a benchmark for the funds, trade at lower prices than on the spot market.

Today, however, the one that suffers the most is Ethereum (ETH), with buyers giving up on holding the price and opening the way for a sharper fall in an asset that until then had been less volatile.

ETH lost $4,000 and trades at $3,776 this morning, bringing with it several other allied cryptocurrencies, such as Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT), as well as direct rivals such as Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) – all retreat between 4.1% and 8.4% in the last 24 hours.

Despite this, specialists remain optimistic for the medium term. “It’s important to note that Ether confirmed a break to new highs in November, creating a move projection close to $6,000, providing a longer-term bullish structure,” explained Katie Stockton, founder and partner of Fairlead Strategies, in report published last night.

In the short term, the situation is different. Of the 100 largest cryptocurrencies by capitalization, only six register gains today: Tezos (XTZ), IoTeX (IOTX), eCash, OKB (OKB) (XEC) and EOS (EOS), which advance between 1.7% and 4.6% , and Decentralized Social (DESO), which soars 39% after listing on the Coinbase brokerage, the largest in the US.

According to Eddie van der Walt of Bloomberg, it is possible to expect a downturn for cryptocurrencies as a whole, but not for as long as in 2018, for example. For him, the presence of institutional investors in the market and the proximity of a new cut in Bitcoin issuance, scheduled for 2024, makes the moments of price stability shorter than before.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Check the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:21 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 46,946.80 -4.0% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 3,776.46 -5.5% Binance Coin (BNB) $526.19 -4.3% Solana (SOL) US$ 153.83 -7.4% Cardano (ADA) $1.22 -6.8%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Decentralized Social (DESO) $132.23 +39.1% EOS (EOS) $3.34 +4.6% OKB (OKB) $28.12 +2.4% eCash (XEC) $0.00011677 +2.2% IoTeX (IOTX) US$ 0.115729 +1.7%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Olympus (OHM) $420.97 -11.9% Radix (XRD) US$ 0.237796 -7.7% Theta Fuel (TFUEL) US$0.194496 -5.7% Waves $14.33 -5.7% Zcash (ZEC) $148.96 -4.1%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 50.17 -4.98% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 63.59 -2.5% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 63.68 -6.14% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 16.83 -2.2% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 15.61 -6.07%

See the main news from the crypto market this Tuesday (14):

Nike doubles bet on metaverse and acquires fashion NFT startup

Nike closed the purchase of RTFKT, a startup specializing in collectible and fashion NFTs, in yet another step that indicates the sports material manufacturer’s bet on the metaverse concept. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

According to CoinDesk, one of RTFKT’s main products is a hybrid NFT and physical collectible sneaker, inspired by the NFT CryptoPunks collection. Also, in March of this year, a campaign between the startup and a digital artist resulted in the sale of $3.1 million worth of digital shoes in the metaverse.

“This acquisition is another step that accelerates Nike’s digital transformation and allows us to serve athletes and creators at the intersection of sport, creativity, games and culture,” Nike President John Donahoe said in a statement.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

“We are acquiring a very talented team of creators with an authentic and connected brand. Our plan is to invest in the RTFKT brand, serve and grow its innovative and creative community, and extend Nike’s digital footprint and capabilities.”

Play-to-earn gaming platform is hacked by $140 million

Play-to-earn gaming platform Vulcan Forged, which runs on the Polygon network, suffered a hacking attack on Monday (13) that lost 4.5 million PYR tokens, equivalent to US $140 million.

The attack took place through the theft of 96 private keys (digital signatures) from some of the biggest users. As a result, the price of PYR tokens plummeted by 34%, extending the loss also to users who did not have their wallets hacked.

This morning, the platform’s developers announced the reimbursement of almost all stolen tokens directly to victims’ wallets. The values ​​come from a fund dedicated to crisis situations.

Solana’s bug was not caused by an attack, says co-founder

Solana’s second failure in three months was not caused by a DDoS attack, co-founder Raj Gokal said in a series of Twitter posts. The developer even guaranteed that the bug did not make the network down, but just too slow for some users.

“For some people, the network slowed down for a day and some transactions stopped. No loss of funds, no exodus of users or developers. Most of us really haven’t noticed,” he said.

According to Gokal, the fault was actually blamed on an NFT offer by the SolChicks project, which attracted a large number of users and ended up bringing down one of the decentralized brokerages that run on Solana.

According to the developers, the incident caused network performance to drop to around 50,000 to 1,000 transactions per second, which seems like a big loss, but still leaves Solana ahead of Ethereum in transactional capacity.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Do you want to learn to invest in cryptoactives for free, in a practical and intelligent way? We have prepared a free step-by-step lesson. Click here to watch

Related