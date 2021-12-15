cryptocurrency market awaits Fed monetary policy decision; after all, does the bull market ever come back?

International caution with risky assets has pressured cryptocurrencies in recent days, especially the bitcoin (BTC), who struggle to overcome the barrier of $50,000. The drop from historic highs is already 31.2% in dollar terms, and the world’s largest digital currency deepens the bear market.

Around 12:00, the bitcoin (BTC) retreated 1.20%, quoted at US$ 47,303.67 (R$ 266,948.94). In the week, the drop is 8.40% and, in the month, 17.2%.

The move contaminates the rest of the cryptocurrency market this Tuesday (14):

# cryptocurrency Price 24h % 7d % 1 Bitcoin (BTC) $47,247.72 -1.12% -8.54% two Ethereum (ETH) US$3,810.13 -2.23% -13.48% 3 Binance Coin (BNB) $521.69 -2.25% -11.50% 4 Tether (USDT) $1.00 -0.17% -0.11% 5 Solana (SOL) $161.09 -0.40% -18.79% 6 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 -0.07% 0.04% 7 Cardano (ADA) $1.24 -1.24% -14.27% 8 XRP (XRP) $0.7997 -0.78% -4.58% 9 Polkadot (DOT) $25.94 -3.04% -12.58% 10 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.1889 18.02% -4.18% Source: Coin Market Cap

THE Dogecoin (DOGE) is the only one cryptocurrency that is saved today, all thanks to none other than Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, who, once again, used Twitter to say that his automaker will accept the meme currency as a form of payment.

A magnifying glass on bitcoin graphics (BTC)

The biggest cryptocurrency of the world spent the last few days trading below the US$ 50 thousand.

While some Coindesk analysts believe that the range between US$46 thousand and US$49 millionl is a price consolidation plateau, Glassnode data, analytics portal cryptocurrencies, show the $50,000 line as a threshold between the bear market it’s the bull market.

At newsletter weekly of glassnode, signed by an analyst known as Permabull Nino, the market is still likely to experience high volatility with the struggle between older and long-term investors (long term holders) and cryptocurrency novices (short term holders).

But once that barrier is crossed, the next steps can be smoother for the bitcoin.

Price projections in $100 thousand they may not materialize yet in 2021, but the entry of new addresses and the popularization of the use of bitcoin could give the market a new lease of life next year.

Relief from here and there

Market fears continue to limit more bullish investor sentiment. Even so, the positive tone of debates among brokerage executives cryptocurrencies (exchanges) and the US Congress to regulate this market is a good indicator that the new rules are in line with market development.

The news about the Covid-19 they also go to a positive trending line. the variant omicron appears to be more transmissible than delta but less lethal, according to data from preliminary studies.

Even so, the exact extent of the effectiveness of the vaccines available against the new strain is not yet known.

However, earlier, the to do announced an antiviral drug that reduces by 89% the chance of hospitalization and death from covid-19.

Bitcoin and cryptocurrency ETFs on B3

You can click here to find out more about each of the ETFs on the Brazilian stock exchange. Check the price of the main assets traded on B3 (around 11:30 am):

ticker Manager Price Variation (24h%) HASH11 hashdex BRL 50.21 -0.26% ETHE11 hashdex BRL 63.93 0.38% BITH11 hashdex BRL 63.42 1.47% QBTC11 QR Capital BRL 16.84 0.96% QETH11 QR Capital BRL 15.76 0.90% Source: TradeMap

