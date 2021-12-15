Cuca and Réver claim that Atlético-MG’s historic weight in 2021 will be known in the future | athletic-mg

This season’s Atlético-MG made history by breaking a 49-year fast and winning the Brazilian Championship. This Wednesday, the current squad can also confirm the conquest of the Copa do Brasil – in a year that the team has already guaranteed the Minas Gerais Championship. Are they credentials to claim that the team is the best in history? Cuca, the team’s coach, and Réver, the team’s captain, preach caution.

History doesn’t talk like that in the present, right? We cannot talk about history in the present. You are inside her. It becomes more discussed as time goes by, then time will pass, other athletics will come (…) In the future this story will pay off more – Cuca

Cuca mentioned other great teams in Galo’s history, such as the Brazilian champion team in 1971 and the team led by Reinaldo, in 1981. Réver follows the same line of reasoning as the current commander, but stated that the most important thing is that the club has taken over good decisions and you are on the “right path”.

– In 2013 the cast was to be beaten, one of the best in the country. Now in 2021 history repeats itself, there were 71 and so on. Atlético is on the right path, drawing a very good plan so I believe that over the years they will have other Atlético similar to this one in 21 – said the defender.

Réver also spoke about Reinaldo’s praise. Considered by many the greatest idol in the club’s history, he stated that the current squad is the best team in Atlético history. He thanked the compliment, praised the ex-striker, but didn’t nail the same opinion.

– If you have a reference, a guy who is an idol at a club like Atlético, saying that Atlético 2021 is the best Atlético in the club’s history leaves us feeling impressed. So we are very happy that our work has been recognized by idols like Reinaldo, but we have our feet on the ground, we know our limitations, but of course a compliment coming from the biggest idol of the club is always welcome – he commented .

“Tomorrow the game starts zero to zero”

Galo won the first game of the Brazil Cup final, by 4-0, at Mineirão. This Wednesday, he returns to the field with a good advantage over Athletico-PR. Cuca said that this Wednesday’s game starts from zero to zero.

– But here the opponent will be different. We have to adapt. So travel two days earlier, get the atmosphere of the stadium. Tomorrow the game starts 0x0.