Cuca jokes about Diego Costa’s future at Atlético-MG; striker does not train, but travels to Curitiba | athletic-mg

Striker Diego Costa will be with Atlético-MG’s delegation in the final of the Copa do Brasil 2021, this Wednesday, against Athletico-PR. His participation in the field, however, remains uncertain. He has thigh discomfort, he didn’t train on the eve of the match, and only traveled to Curitiba after his teammates.

The player is expected at Galo’s hotel on Tuesday night, hours after Cuca and company closed their preparations in a quick light training session at the Arena da Baixada. Galo won the final 4-0, put one hand in the cup, but shirt 19 was replaced in the 12th minute, with discomfort in his thigh.

The best chance is that the center forward is just an illustrious fan at the Arena da Baixada. His future at Atlético remains in the field of doubts, after an interview in which he himself declared that he did not know whether to stay or leave. The contract is until the end of 2022. Coach Cuca, at the pre-match press conference directly at the Furacão stadium, joked when asked if Diego could play the last game for Galo on Wednesday.

– Yes. It’s his last game for Atlético (pause). In the year.

THE ge he learned from people connected to the player that the expectation is for continuity, even if it is a piece targeted at the international market and is a constant target of surveys and proposals. On the other hand, the situation “has not yet risen” to be discussed with the collegiate body that administers the club.