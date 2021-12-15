Cuca says “yes” and Rodrigo Caetano approaches to bring Atletico 31-year-old medallion

Even in the final of the Copa do Brasil, Galo’s sports board is looking for reinforcements for the next season

Atlético-MG hasn’t finished the season yet and faces the Athletic-PR next Wednesday (15), by the end of the Brazil’s Cup, in the Arena da Baixada. In the match last Sunday (12), the rooster he has built a four-goal lead and is practically with his hand on the cup. However, the club’s sports board is planning the team with an eye on the next season.

The directors of the rooster are closer to hiring the steering wheel Edenilson, who currently defends the International, the athlete was one of the highlights of the team from the state of Rio Grande do Sul in the season, despite the club having made a campaign well below. But individually the steering wheel managed to stand out, won awards and was called up for the Brazilian team led by tit.

THE International seeks a renewal in the cast, with the departure of some players. the output of Edenilson is not totally ruled out by the Colorado team’s board, according to information from the portal ‘UOL‘. The 31-year-old player’s termination fine was set in 3 million dollars, around R$17 million at the current price. But the value is valid only for the foreign market. For the national market, the value is higher.

With summons for the Brazilian team attracted others interested by the steering wheel. Edenilson always aroused the interest of clubs in the arab football, and after the summons the onslaughts got even bigger. Since his arrival in 2017, the athlete is the absolute holder of the position. There were a total of 252 matches played, 38 goals and 27 assists.