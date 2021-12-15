Curry breaks all-time record for three-line, Warriors beat Knicks | nba

The best shooter in NBA history is also now the record holder for three-point shots in regular seasons. Stephen Curry did not take more than five minutes of the duel against the New York Knicks, on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, to hit twice in the first three pitches. He broke Ray Allen’s record of 2,973. At the end of the game, it reached 2,977, and the Warriors won 105-96.

With the arena in an uproar, the star had and offered moments of emotion in the sequence. Time was called for and Curry had the opportunity to hug Ray Allen, who had held the record since February 2011; his father, Dell Curry, former Charlotte Hornets player and idol; Draymond Green, the most assisted teammate for his baskets in his career; and coach Steve Kerr – record three-shot hits in NBA history.

For the remainder of the game, Curry landed 3 more of 11 shots from the perimeter, for a total of 22 points, plus 3 rebounds and 3 assists. Jordan Poole had 19 points and 9 assists. Andrew Wiggins collaborated with 18 points and 6 rebounds, and Nemanja Bjelica saved all 4 of his three shots for a total of 14 points. Draymond Green approached a double triple as usual with 8 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists.

The Golden State Warriors now have 23 wins and 5 losses for the season, the best campaign in the NBA. The next challenge is against the Celtics on Friday in Boston. The Knicks, who have 12 wins and 16 losses, have gotten the better of just one of their last 8 games. Julius Randle had a good performance, with 31 points and 7 rebounds, but he didn’t have much help. The chance of recovery is against the Rockets on Thursday in Houston.

Stephen Curry Embraces Draymond Green — Photo: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Knicks

Julius Randle (31 pts, 7 rebs)

Derrick Rose (15 pts, 4 rebs, 6 asts)

Alex Burks (14 pts, 4 asts)

warriors

Stephen Curry (22 pts, 3 rebs, 3 asts, 5 threes)

Jordan Poole (19 pts, 9 rebs)

Andrew Wiggins (18 pts, 6 rebs)

Nemanja Bjelica (14 pts, 4 rebs, 4 asts, 4 baskets of three)

Draymond Green (8 pts, 11 rebs, 7 asts, 3 stumps)

Knicks

RJ Barrett (covid protocols)

Quentin Grimes (covid protocols)

Obi Toppin (covid protocols)

warriors

Otto Porter (foot)

Klay Thompson (Reconditioning)

James Wiseman (knee)

Stephen Curry hugs his father, Dell Curry, former NBA player — Photo: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

rebounds

Knicks 45

Warriors 59

Assists

Knicks 18

warriors 28

Points in the bottle

Knicks 24

warriors 38

Court shots

Knicks (%)

Warriors (%)

three shots

Knicks (%)

Warriors (%)

Stephen Curry (%)

free throws

Knicks (%)

Warriors (%)

Score Chart — Photo: NBA

First period – Draw at 24: Curry’s record came under five minutes, but the Knicks managed to hold the Warriors down with ten points from veteran Derrick Rose, another point guard with an MVP under his belt, in the first round. Curry tried 4 times from the perimeter and hit 2 for 6 points.

Second Period – Knicks 24 to 23: The party was for the visitors, but the home team kept up a good pace in the second half and came to open 8 ahead. The Warriors responded with another Curry basket from the perimeter. The game remained balanced until half-time, with little help for Curry and Rose – 12 points each. Score from 48 to 47.

Third Period – Warriors 24 to 16: Golden State’s defense allowed the Knicks only 16 points in the fourth, and gave the Warriors a good advantage. Of these, 12 were from Julius Randle, who had scored only 6 in the first half. Curry ended the period with 4 baskets out of every 10 attempts in total. Score from 71 to 64.

Knicks

12/16 – Rockets (outside)

12/18 – Celtics (out)

12/21 – Pistons (house)

warriors

12/17 – Celtics (out)

12/18 – Raptors (outside)

12/20 – Kings (house)