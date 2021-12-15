CVM acquits Qualicorp founder in process over payment of R$ 150 million – Economy

RIO AND SÃO PAULO – A Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) on Tuesday, 14, unanimously acquitted six directors of the company in the health plans sector Qualicorp in a lawsuit related to the retention agreement of the founder and former president of the company, José Seripieri Filho, known as Junior, who was also acquitted.

The collective health plan administrator announced, on October 1, 2018, that it would pay R$ 150 million to the founder so that he would not sell the company’s shares or create a new competing business. After the announcement, Qualicorp shares plunged nearly 30% in Brazilian stock exchange, the B3.

understand the dispute

According to Superintendence of Business Relations (SEP) of CVM, the contract was entered into under unfair conditions, for the benefit of Junior, which allegedly violated article 154 of the Brazilian Corporation Law, which speaks of exercising the attributions to achieve the company’s purposes and interests.

The CVM’s technical area also pointed out that the contract provided for payment of an amount greater than the overall amount of remuneration of managers approved at the annual general meeting (AGM), in the amount of R$ 28.5 million. This allegedly violated Articles 152 and 154 of the SA Act.

The accused alleged that Júnior would be the only administrator personally interested in the execution of the contract, but he fully abstained from discussing and voting on the matter, which was unanimously approved by the board of directors. And that the decision was “reflected and informed”, preceded by at least 14 meetings of the board of directors during eight months.

THE rapporteur and director Flávia Perlingeiro she voted for the acquittal of the accused, being accompanied by the other members of the autarchy’s collegiate body. The acquitted counselors were Alexandre Silveira Dias, Arnaldo Curiati, Nilton Molina, Wilson Olivieri, Claudio Chonchol Bahbout and Raul Rosenthal.

In October 2019, the CVM board rejected a R$1.2 million agreement with Qualicorp’s board members to close the process.

Other side

According to the Junior’s defense attorney, Otávio Yasbek, from Yasbek Advogados, CVM judged the case with the “legal rigor and exceptionality case that it deserved”.

According to the lawyer, Júnior did not receive the money as compensation, but as a way for the company to prevent him from creating a business that would compete directly with Qualicorp.

“The CVM made an effort to do what was essential in this case, which was to understand the context and interest of the company in making this payment”, he says. Also sought after, Qualicorp said it does not comment on processes related to the previous administration.

shareholding composition

Today, the main shareholder of Qualicorp is the Rede D’Or, followed by “heavyweight” funds from the investment world: Fatherland Investments, Opportunity and 3G Radar.

The founder started to go out of business in 2008, when he sold a portion of his shares to the fund. General Atlantic; later, the deal was passed to another investor, the American fund. carlyle.

In 2011, the business went public on the Stock Exchange, opening the door for investment funds to exit. Seripieri Filho ceased to have corporate relationships with the company in 2020.

Also last year, the founder of Qualicorp returned to the health segment, with the launch of QSaúde.