Daniel Alves praised in Barcelona debut: ‘Dominate the game’ | International

Despite the defeat on penalties by Boca Juniors, this Tuesday (14), in a friendly tournament that honored Diego Maradona, Barcelona can count on a positive highlight that cheered the fans: the return of Daniel Alves to the Catalan club.

Without acting since the beginning of September, when he entered the second stage of Brazil’s victory over Peru, in the qualifiers, the former São Paulo player proved to be in his best form and was named the best Barça player in the match by the Spanish newspaper ‘Sports World’.

The vehicle also highlights the player’s personality, who ‘corrected young people when necessary and made it clear that he dominates the game like few others’. A good part of the opportunities created by the Catalan club in the first stage came from the feet of Alves, who still inherited the captain’s armband that Lenglet had worn in the opening 45 minutes.

Despite being 38 years old and having spent more than three months without playing, Daniel Alves played 90 minutes of the match against the Argentine team. The full-back’s official debut is scheduled for January.